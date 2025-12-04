High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Championship Schedule, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — December 4-6, 2025

Get PIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs conclude on December 4-6, 2025

Ben Dagg

Harrisburg vs Central Catholic
Harrisburg vs Central Catholic / Timothy Kreider

There are six high school football championship games scheduled across Pennsylvania this weekend starting on Thursday, December 4, finishing the 2025 high school football postseason. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.

One marquee matchup to look out for will be La Salle College Prep vs Central Catholic. This contest will be one of the many highlights of the week.

Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - December 4-6, 2025

PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6

PIAA Class 6A features one game across the state for the 6A state championship.

View full 6A scoreboard

PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5

PIAA Class 5A features one game across the state for the 5A state championship.

View full 5A scoreboard

PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 4

PIAA Class 4A features one game across the state for the 4A state championship.

View full 4A scoreboard

PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 6

PIAA Class 3A features one game across the state for the 3A state championship.

View full 3A scoreboard

PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5

PIAA Class 2A features one game across the state for the 2A state championship.

View full 2A scoreboard

PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 4

PIAA Class 1A features one game across the state for the 1A state championship.

View full 1A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Pennsylvania