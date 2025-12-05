Five Takeaways from Day 1 of the Pennsylvania State Football Championships
The Pennsylvania state football championships opened up their three-day football showcase to settle the six champions Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. Southern Lehigh beat Twin Valley 43-21 to win the Class 4A title in a battle between two teams that had never before been on the state’s biggest stage.
Clairton finally got one over Bishop Guilfoyle in the Class A title game. In the third meeting between the schools since 2015, the Bears defense flexed their muscles in a 35-3 win. Here are five takeaways from the two games:
Steckert took every yard he was given
Sean Steckert set the record for the most rushing yards in a Class 4A title game. His 301 yards on 37 carries is second-most in state history regardless of classification. The only other player who piled up more yards on the ground was Lansdale Catholic’s R.C. Lagomarsino, who rumbled for 353 in a 40-17 win over Grove City in the Class 2A title game in 2004.
Steckert scored four touchdowns and finished his senior season with 3,212 rushing yards.
Bears defense did their thing
Clairton -- other than a two-week hiccup in the WPIAL playoffs where it allowed 55 points in wins over Jeannette and Bishop Canevin -- didn’t let anyone move the ball on them this season. The Bears recorded nine shutouts on their way to the school’s fifth state championship in school history and the first since they won four straight from 2009-2010.
After losing their season opener 19-12 to Class 3A Imani Christian, the Bears (14-1) ran off nine consecutive shutouts. Against the Marauders, Clairton finished the job. Bishop Guilfoyle produced -1 yards on the ground in the loss.
Twin Valley had its moments
The second half wasn’t great for the Raiders. But Twin Valley produced plays that put itself in position to win the football game. The Raiders opened the score with a 20-yard touchdown run by Lucas Myers in the fourth quarter.
After falling behind 10-7, the Raiders responded with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Maverick Foster to Dominic Summers to go back ahead by four.
Clairton gets one back
The Bears have had to sit back and watch Bishop Guilfoyle become the premier Class A program since Clairton’s Tyler Boyd-led dynasty ended. The Marauders have won five state championships since 2014, including a pair of wins over Clairton in 2014 and 2016.
Clairton coach Wayne Wade was enthusiastic about his roster of 25 players this season, considering the Bears only lost three starters from last season.
District 11 stakes its claim
Southern Lehigh’s win was the third time a District 11 team had won the 4A championship. Parkland beat Woodland Hills in 2002 and Liberty knocked off Bethel Park in overtime in 2008.
