Blair Academy Shuts Down Delbarton in Jersey Showdown as Late Pins Seal Statement Win
The stage was set for a high-powered Jersey Throwdown on Thursday Night at the Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey. The Bucs, No. 3 in our national rankings, were welcoming No. 4 Delbarton from nearby Morristown into their home. The crowd was packed wall-to-wall, using every bit of real estate, with folks sitting around the mat.
Blair Builds Control Despite Early Delbarton Surge
Blair went into this night looking for consistency in a year that had seen their lineup plagued by injuries and other distractions that have not allowed them to build on early season successes at Ironman and Beast of the East. The Bucs defeated No. 2 Lake Highland Prep from Florida in a dual but have placed behind the Highlanders at their last two tournaments (PowerAde and Escape the Rock).
Delbarton, on the other hand, was hoping to add another upset win to their log after picking off then No. 2 Faith Christian Academy last week when the Pennsylvania power visited their campus. The Green Wave couldn’t get it done for a second time in two weeks as the mojo just wasn’t theirs and they suffered a 38-22 defeat at the hands of the Bucs on FloWrestling’s “Wrestling Night In America”.
“I thought Delbarton was going to beat FCA worse than they did,” remarked Blair coach Ross Gitomer. “So that wasn't too much of a surprise to me. Delbarton is talented up and down their lineup. We prepare the same each week, while making some minor changes here and there to keep things fun or creative. We prepared a little more this week on dealing with an underhook, claw/crab situations off of slides and changeovers, and finishing single legs more fundamentally.”
Balanced Scoring and Bonus Points Carry the Bucs
The meeting was one sided in favor of Blair who staked claim to wins in nine of the 14 matches, adding bonus points in four, including the last two of the night that closed with back-to-back pins.
Despite only winning five matches, Delbarton was withing striking distance after 190 pounds thanks to gaining additional points in four of those wins. After No. 4 CJ Betz’s 15-5 major decision of Ryan Meier (No. 38 at 175 pounds) at 190, the team count stood at 25-22 in favor of Blair.
Tsarni’s Pin Ends Any Late Rally
Gitomer played with his lineup in the early going and revisited that trick in the closing moments as he made the strategic choice to send No. 7 Salah Tsarni after Jesse DeNegri at 215 pounds instead of availing the crowd with a top ten matchup at 190 with Tsarni and Betz.
What would have been great for the crowd may not have been so for Blair. Gitomer followed his hunch and no second guessing will be required as Tsarni was methodically taking DeNegri apart when an opportunity for a leg trip presented itself and Tsarni charged forward with such force that it was converted into a powerful toss to the back that left DeNegri needing assistance to peel himself off the mat after Tsarni stuck him in 2:15.
Tsarni’s six shut the door on Delbarton and August Moser, who had a big win a year ago that propelled the Green Wave to victory over the Bucs. Moser played the savior in Delbarton’s upset of Faith Christian as he needed to stave off being pinned and did so.
Moser would not be receiving a hero’s welcome when he finished his work on this day as he too was met with an early ending when No. 11 Cael Mielnik decked him midway through the second period, 2:52.
Blair jumped out early with decisions at 106 and 113 pounds to open the card. No. 14 Jack Anello used a first period takedown to gain a 3-2 win over Finn Anderson at 106 pounds. No. 29 Eric Bocanegra was close to a major decision at 113 but a late locked hands call left him to settle for an 11-4 score over Alex Rosciano.
The only upset of the night got Delbarton rolling at 120 pounds when No. 6 Cam Sontz reversed an Ironman consolation final loss to No. 4 Michael Batista as he registered a highly unlikely major decision over his rival, 11-2. The Ironman match was decided in the Ultimate Tiebreaker.
It wasn’t until the third period when Sontz busted it open by catching Batista on his but after a Granby Roll and tossed him to his back to gain the takedown along with four near-fall points. A subsequent escape would open the door for a late low shot from Sontz that was converted into another takedown.
No. 24 Tommy Marchetti followed Sontz with a 7-2 decision of No. 44 Finn O’Brien at 126 pounds that gave the Green Wave the only lead they would hold on the night, 7-6.
We mentioned Sontz’s being the only surprising win and that’s because in the two matches that didn’t have a nationally ranked grappler on either side, the Blair wrestlers were ranked previously and have better credentials, Wyatt Stauffer (132 pounds) and Joseph Schinder (157).
Stauffer’s merciless domination on his feet against Connor Glory resulted in a 22-5 technical fall to return the advantage back to the home contingency where it would stay. Seven takedowns were posted by Stauffer, who spent time in our national rankings last year as a 106-pounder at Wyoming Seminary.
Wyatt Stauffer getting a tech fall at 132 was important for the team, and Weston and Joe at 144 and 157 respectively were big wins.
Schinder was fifth at the National Prep Tournament a year ago and was in our rankings report for most of the season until a string of recent bad luck pushed him out. Delbarton’s Trevor Jones, while formidable, is not quite on that level and it resulted in a 4-1 win for Schinder.
Between Stauffer and Schinder, Blair added wins by Vince Anello (No. 11 at 132) and No. 10 Weston Borgers. Stauffer and Anello marked Gitomer’s first chess moves. Anello stepped out at 138 pounds and encountered a gamely Nicholas Marchetti, who did enough to keep Anello to just a regular decision, 15-8.
Delbarton coach Bryan Stoll was visibly elated by this turn and was hoping Ryan DeGeorge (No. 33 at 138 pounds) could provide a spark in his encounter with No. 10 Weston Borgers at 144. DeGeorge and Borgers were considered more evenly matched until Borgers’ blowup at PowerAde where he dropped two top ten opponents (Tyler Traves and Robert Duffy).
Duffy already got Borgers back at Escape the Rock. Could DeGeorge hang another loss on the inconsistent sophomore? It looked as if that may be the case when DeGeorge scored the first takedown and was holding an early lead. Borgers used a few reversals to stay in it early before gaining the winning takedown in the third for a 12-10 win.
When Schinder punched the clock, Blair was up by eight points, 20-12. Prior to Schinder, No. 19 Nicholas Schwartz added five to Delbarton’s tally with a 17-2 tech fall of Ben Koch at 150 pounds. Schwartz’s ending was interesting because he locked up a cradle for his final takedown, but the referee did not allow any time for Schwartz to turn him for a possible fall. Fortunately for that cat, the team score did not meet a single digit ending.
Jayden James, CJ Betz Shine for Delbarton
At 20-12 and with No. 1 Jayden James and Betz coming up, there was hope for the Green Wave. It was just a glimmer, though, as the Bucs upcoming lineup contained no slouches.
James did what World Champions do and stepped up big for his squad, pummeling Vedwin Nivas with five takedowns in the first period before using a half with a leg lift to flip Nivas to his back and gain the fall with three seconds left, 1:57, at 165 pounds.
Delbarton was without No. 7 Gabriel Logan at 175 pounds, so any points Ryder Bernholz could save versus No. 17 Barry Norman would be wonderful. It was a mismatch, but Bernholz did not succumb by fall, saving one-point by enduring a 17-2 tech fall loss.
The likely plan was to get Betz on Tsarni, gain similar team points, and see if they could make something happen late. Without Logan, the writing was on the wall, as Blair would have used TJ Kellas at 215 if they kept Tsarni at 190 pounds. Kellas, while not nationally ranked, has performed well at national events and in our opinion would be favored against DeNegri.
Gitomer Praises Rivalry and Strategic Execution
“In dual meets, you're trying to win the dual,” Gitomer continued. “There were a few decisions we made late that paid off for us, but I do know Kellas wanted to wrestle, and I never like having to bump a kid out of the lineup, but we thought that was the best way to maximize points. I know Salah really wanted to wrestle Betz at 190 and I know many people wanted to see that. Hopefully they will hit at some point.
“The rivalry with Delbarton is good for the state. They are the dominating school right now in the NJSIAA, and so this moment of rivalry is great for New Jersey wrestling. I hope this continues for a long time. It's good for wrestling.
Blair Academy 38, Delbarton 22
(match started at 106)
106-Jack Anello (B) dec Finn Anderson, 3-2
113-Eric Bocanegra (B) dec Alex Rosciano, 11-4
120-Cam Sontz (D) maj dec Michael Batista, 11-2
126-Tommy Marchetti (D) dec Finn O’Brien, 7-2
132-Wyatt Stauffer (B) tech-fall Connor Glory, 22-5
138-Vince Anello (B) dec Nicholas Marchetti, 15-8
144-Weston Borgers (B) dec Ryan DeGeorge, 12-10
150-Nichola Schwartz (D) tech-fall Ben Koch, 17-2
157-Joe Schinder (B) dec Trevor Jones, 4-1
165-Jayden James (D) pinned Vedwin Nivas, 1:57
175-Barry Norman (B) tech-fall Ryder Bernholz, 17-2
190-CJ Betz (D) maj dec Ryan Meier, 15-5
215-Salah Tsarni (B) pinned Jesse DeNegri, 2:15
285-Cael Mielnik (B) pinned August Moser