Heavyweight Heroics and Late Drama Help Delbarton Upend Faith Christian in Wrestling Thriller
A Thursday evening interstate wrestling showdown occurred at the Delbarton School in New Jersey as the Green Wave, who came in ranked No. 6 in the country, played host to No. 2 Faith Christian Academy (PA). The Lions have a number of “Top Guns” in their lineup, which aids them in tournaments.
A close early season dual with No. 10 Wyoming Seminary illustrated this point as the Lions endured a close encounter and went to Ironman and won that title easing concerns about their lack of deep firepower. It was obvious when those two Pennsylvania squads did their thing that the Lions seemed vulnerable.
Early Control: Delbarton Builds the Cushion
Delbarton was favored in most of the matches down low and won seven of the first ten bouts. After No. 1 Jayden James used a technical fall to down No. 33 Shane Wagner, Delbarton was up, 31-12 with four matches remaining. Those 31 points would be it for the Green Wave scoring, but they were able to keep the Lions at bay and secure a 31-29 upset win.
“We knew how tough they were up top, so it was essential we build a lead early,” offered Delbarton coach Bryan Stoll. “Most of the matches early went the way we thought they would.”
Faith Christian’s “Murderer’s Row” Comes Alive
After James’ fall, Faith Christian’s Murderer’s Row was up next as they were favored in all four matches but would need precious bonus points to execute the comeback. No. 4 Nick Singer was in a scoreless fight with No. 7 Gabriel Logan at 175 pounds when Logan made an ill-advised decision to roll through a situation and was caught on his back by Singer and pinned at the buzzer.
Waters vs. Betz: A Season-Defining Chess Match
The maximum six points were gained and brough Faith Christian within 13, with three to go. The Lions’ No. 2 Adam Waters and the hosts’ No. 4 Carl Betz have a recent history. Betz got the best of Waters at Ironman. The two were back on the mats together at California’s Doc Buchanan Tournament.
Waters did his part and advanced to the finals, but Betz was tripped up by Utah’s Ladd Holman (Juab). Waters handled Holman for the Doc B title and moved ahead of Betz in the 190-pound pecking order. A Betz win here would lock down the team win. It was necessary for Waters to win, or it was over for Faith Christian.
A scoreless first gave way to some scoring in the second with Betz gaining an escape point and Waters receiving one on a technical violation. Waters chose down for the last period, but Betz chose to cut him and not engage on the mat. That is how the meeting would end, 2-1, in favor of Waters.
Down ten, with two on the docket, bonus points were still necessary to achieve a Lion win. No. 8 Cael Weidemoyer was heavily favored versus the unranked Brody Ismael. Ismael did not fold and gave Weidemoyer enough resistance to keep the Lion from gaining too many points in what turned out to be a 13-4 major decision.
Ismael’s antics set the stage for a decisive moment at 285. Faith Christian needed a pin to tie and then the referee would go over the criteria to determine the winner. Folks were checking their score cards, thinking in advance who would win in the event of a fall.
Heavyweight on an Island: August Moser’s Moment
No. 4 Mark Effendian is an Elite Heavyweight. Certainly, on higher level than his foe, August Moser. Moser is unranked nationally and was visibly overmatched. Moser, though, had enough grit and mat smarts to do what was necessary to stave off the fall despite Effendian’s exaggerated efforts to gain that outcome.
Moser was in danger of losing on disqualification due to stalling calls and had given up all he could as the next penalty would mean an early ending and six-points for Faith Christian. In the end Moser did just enough to keep from getting hit a fifth time for stalling and kept enough points off the board that Effendian had to settle for a 17-6 major decision, earning just four team points to arrive at the 31-29 final.
Moser had done it again! A year ago, Moser played hero when Delbarton beat Blair Academy in a home dual. The gym exploded with adulation towards the big man as the celebration commenced one more time on the Green Wave Campus.
“Both guys understood the situation and what they had to do for the team,” Stoll said. “We are really proud of them. (I) just really enjoyed the opportunity to have FCA in our gym. To take a two-hour bus ride and lay it on the line in a hostile environment is not easy. It was a great night for high school wrestling in New Jersey.”
The Swing That Changed Everything
Prior to James’ pin at 175 pounds, Trevor Jones picked up a match altering win for Delbarton over No. 39 Asher Bacon as Jones used a second period takedown and an escape in the third to work to a 4-1 win that was one of the pivotal moments of the night alongside Moser’s heroics.
“Trevor has been struggling to get that big win so that was huge for him, and obviously huge for the team,” remarked Stoll. “That was when we really believed we had a chance at winning. We knew we’d be in the matches at 175 and 190 so those guys were going out there to win. After those two, it was a matter of the big guys having to sacrifice for the team. They did an incredible job.”
Gaining early victories for Delbarton were Finn Anderson (106 pounds), No. 7 Cam Sontz (120), No. 23 Tommy Marchetti (126 pounds), Nicholas Marchetti (138), and No. 34 Ryan DeGeorge (144).
Anderson blanked Riley Crandall, 3-0, as the action began at 106 pounds. Sontz received a forfeit. Tommy Marchetti rocked a 21-6 tech of Flynn Arnestad, Nicholas won a 4-0 decision over Nathan Yoder, and DeGeorge busted out a cradle for a quick 24 second pin.
Nicholas Marchetti’s win came in what is known in the Wrestling World as a “Swing Match”, which designates a bout that has no clear favorite as one that can sway the final in favor of the team who gains these wins. In this instance, it was Delbarton.
“We were confident in Nico there,” Stoll revealed. “We actually thought we left some bonus points on the table. He needs to do a better job of building his lead throughout the match.”
The three wins that Faith Christian got before their run at the end came from No. 29 Cruz Little (113 pounds), No. 4 Fred Bachmann (132), and No. 5 Joe Bachmann (150).
Little posted a 12-1 major over Alex Rosciano. Fred rolled to a 17-2 tech fall versus Braden Jones. Joe edged No. 17 Nicholas Schwartz, 4-3.
A Tough January for the Lions
It has been a tough two-week stretch for Faith Christian. They headed to the Doc B affair as the No. 1 team in the land and placed second behind Buchanan. Now, they endured another tough January loss on the road in Jersey.
Delbarton 31, Faith Christian Academy 29
(match started at 106)
106-Finn Anderson (D) dec Riley Crandall, 3-0
113-Cruz Little (F) maj-dec Alex Rosciano, 12-1
120-Cam Sontz (D) won by forfeit
126-Tommy Marchetti (D) tech-fall Flynn Arnestad, 21-6
132-Fred Bachmann (F) tech-fall Braden Jones, 17-2
138-Nicholas Marchetti (D) dec Nathan Yoder, 4-0
144-Ryan DeGeorge (D) pinned Lincoln Botero, :24
150-Joe Bachmann (F) dec Nicholas Schwartz, 4-3
157-Trevor Jones (D) dec Asher Bacon, 4-1
165-Jayden James (D) tech-fall Shane Wagner, 19-4
175-Nick Singer (F) pinned Gabriel Logan, 1:59
190-Adam Waters (F) dec Carl Betz, 2-1
215-Cael Weidemoyer (F) maj-dec Brody Ismael, 13-4
285-Mark Effendian (F) maj-dec August Moser, 17-6