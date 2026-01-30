2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Jan. 30, 2026
Outside of the states that have a collection of nationally ranked teams, the opportunities to jump up and down the national wrestling team rankings are slowly evaporating. They are not done yet and for the National Prep Teams, they have their year-end tournament ahead.
National Powers Collide in High Stakes Duals
As the chances to shake up the rankings fall by the wayside, we had two big ones go down on Thursday night with No. 3 Blair Academy taking care of No. 4 Delbarton, 38-22 in New Jersey. Out in Oklahoma, No. 33 Bixby took an early lead and held off No. 34 Broken Arrow, 37-32.
Friday afternoon will see No. 7 Malvern Prep venture from Pennsylvania to face No. 2 Lake Highland Prep in Florida. Saturday serves up a California Special as No. 1 Buchanan battles No. 8 Poway.
No. 12 Clovis and No. 22 Clovis North met on Wednesday in a top-secret dual with results that have not made their way to the web as of press time.
State Level Tournaments Are Up Soon
A lot of the upcoming shifts will be created from state level activities such as these, but they could still impact the national order as each of the teams in our report has gathered a cache of evidence against the others that can be used in future evaluations.
Indiana is done with dual meets and kicks off their four-part state tournament series with sectionals this weekend. Others with some form of postseason activity are Georgia, Illinois, Texas, and Utah.
1-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 1
Mixed team with mostly backups was second at MidCals. Oklahoma’s Mustang was first.
2-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 2
Idle.
3-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 3
Wins over St. Peter’s Prep (NJ), 57-6, and Greens Farms Academy (CT), 38-14, came over the weekend. Beat Delbarton 38-22.
4-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 4
Lost to Blair, 38-22.
5-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 5
Captured the CoalCracker Tournament Team Crown.
6-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 6
Idle.
7-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 7
Were 4-0 at the PAISAA Duals.
8-Poway, CA
Previous No. 8
Dual win over Mission Hills (score n/a).
9-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 9
Only a handful were at the Shore Conference Tournament where they placed fourth. Beat Brick Memorial, 56-18, in a dual meet.
10-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 10
Idle.
11-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 11
Went 4-0 at the St. Edward Quad in Ohio with wins over the hosts, 39-23, Illinois’ Marmion Academy, 40-22, and St. Francis out of New York, 40-16.
12-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 12
Faced Clovis North in a dual on Wednesday.
13-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 13
Finished second at the Yukon Jay Hancock Memorial Tournament to Stillwater. With the history these two have, we are still giving North the nod in the rankings, as Stillwater was third at the COAC, behind newly added, Mustang.
14-Mustang, OK
Previous Not Ranked
Came out of the blue to win the Geary Invitational ahead of Broken Arrow, Tuttle, and Stillwater. We felt that was a fluke, but then they were second at COAC to Edmond North, but once again ahead of Stillwater. Following that they headed out to Cali and won the MidCals Tournament. Buchanan didn’t have their “A-Team” on the mats, but third-place Gilroy did, giving farther validity to Mustang’s recent run. Since they avenged tournament losses to Broken Arrow and Tuttle at Geary, along with their recent results – its’ obvious, they are not a fluke.
15-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 25
Won the Yukon Jay Tournament but other recent history is giving us our current Oklahoma arrangement.
16-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 14
Beat Anthony Wayne in a dual (score n/a).
17-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 15
Idle.
18-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 16
Defeated Montoursville in a dual meet, 48-16.
19-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 17
Posted a 2-1 record at their quad with wins over Marmion Academy (38-24) and St. Francis (45-24), with a loss to Wyoming Seminary (39-23).
20-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 18
Lost to Blair Academy, 576-6, then went 3-0 at the Pine Barren Duals with a win over Delsea, 41-24.
21-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 19
Survived a close dual meet with Bergen Catholic, 34-32.
22-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 20
Met Clovis in a dual meet on Wednesday.
23-Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous No. 22
Fell to Blair Academy, 38-14, in a dual.
24-Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous No. 23
Beat Pen Argyl 66-6.
25-Brecksville, OH
Previous No. 24
Idle.
26-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 26
Lost to St. Edward and Wyoming Seminary at the St. Ed Quad.
27-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 27
First at DAC Tournament.
28-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 28
Idle.
29-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 38
Lost to 34-32 meeting with St. Joseph Regional. Beat Don Bosco 50-14.
30-IC Catholic Prep, IL
Previous Not Ranked
We were not aware of their dual meet victory over Gilroy. Factoring that into their season, they now make their first appearance in our report.
31-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 21
Third in the MidCals Team Standings behind Mustang from Oklahoma.
32-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 29
Idle.
33-Bixby, OK
Previous No. 30
Squared off with Broken Arrow on Thursday and came out ahead, 37-32.
34-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous No. 31
Took a dual meet loss to Bixby.
35-Allen, TX
Previous No. 32
Idle.
36-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 33
Idle.
37-Dundee, MI
Previous No. 34
Beat Davison, 49-13.
38-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 35
Handled Avon, 48-23, in a dual meet.
39-Grassfield, VA
Previous No. 36
Won the team title at the John Kelly Invitational.
40-Nazareth, PA
Previous No. 37
Idle.