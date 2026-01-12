High School

DePaul Catholic Baseball Powerhouse Set to Reload Under New Leadership in 2026

A coaching transition, five Division I commits, and deep postseason runs defined DePaul Catholic’s 2025 campaign — a season that reinforced the Spartans’ place among New Jersey’s baseball elite

John Beisser

DePaul Catholic, a consistent New Jersey baseball power, is set for new leadership in 2026.
DePaul Catholic High School's baseball program has long been one of New Jersey's baseball titans, and the 2025 season was no exception, a campaign filled with talent, big moments, and a strong push toward the top.

Transition to New Leadership

The 2025 season was a culmination of 12 successful years under head coach John Zisa who resigned in December 2025, leaving behind a legacy of turning DePaul into a consistent contender. Stepping up into the top spot is former longtime associate head coach Joe Gambardella, affectionately referred to as "Gambs" by those within the program. During his time as associate head coach since 2022, the Spartans posted a 71-39 record (.645 winning percentage), with multiple county final appearances and that one state sectional title run.

Players are thrilled with the change. Senior All-State player Jason Amalbert told NJ Advance Media that Gambardella "our guy," praising how he always looks out for the team in every way possible. Shortstop JC Pacheco added that while losing Coach Zisa was tough, noting that "he is an amazing human and coach" and that there could be no better replacement than Gambardella, who brings with him an impressive resume.

From 2000-2017, he was head coach at Ridgefield where he totaled 180 wins, including five sectional titles, assistant at Pascack Hills (two Group 2 state titles in 2018-2019 plus a Bergen County crown). Gambardella is a co-owner of Complete Performance Baseball Academy in Totowa and his expertise in infield play and hitting is expected to take the Spartans even higher.

"He's so dedicated to this program," Amalbert said. "He takes responsibility for making DePaul the best it's ever been. I'm happy to call him our coach."

With Gambardella now at the helm and a foundation of talent and tradition, DePaul's baseball future looks bright. The 2025 season proved once again why they're among the Garden State's elite.

A Season of High Expectations and Deep Runs

The Spartans, in what turned out to be Zisa's final season at the helm, entered 2025 loaded with talent. They boasted five Division I commits in seniors Amalbert (headed to Oklahoma), Pacheco (Arizona State), Aiden Ogando (James Madison), Chris Marano (Stetson), and junior Chase Colaianni (also Stetson). This group brought firepower, leadership, and clutch performances throughout the campaign.

DePaul finished the regular season with an 21-7 record which included a deep run in the postseason, reaching the finals of both the NJSIAA Non-Public A North sectional and the Passaic County Tournament.

In the sectional tournament, the Spartans battled through a tough bracket. They came through with several clutch victories, including a thrilling extra-inning victory over Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals, where Pacheco went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, a double, and continued a major hot streak that including his going 14-for-24 (.583) during one particularly hot phase. Players like Ogando, with multiple multi-hit games, helped spearhead the way.

The sectional final pitted them against fellow North Jersey kingpin and longtime rival Don Bosco Prep on June 6 in Ramsey. Despite a competitive effort, DePaul fell 6-4 to the eventual champions. Don Bosco capitalized early, but the Spartans fought back, forcing errors and keeping the game close before dropping the hard-fought battle.

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

