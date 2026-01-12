DePaul Catholic Baseball Powerhouse Set to Reload Under New Leadership in 2026
DePaul Catholic High School's baseball program has long been one of New Jersey's baseball titans, and the 2025 season was no exception, a campaign filled with talent, big moments, and a strong push toward the top.
Transition to New Leadership
The 2025 season was a culmination of 12 successful years under head coach John Zisa who resigned in December 2025, leaving behind a legacy of turning DePaul into a consistent contender. Stepping up into the top spot is former longtime associate head coach Joe Gambardella, affectionately referred to as "Gambs" by those within the program. During his time as associate head coach since 2022, the Spartans posted a 71-39 record (.645 winning percentage), with multiple county final appearances and that one state sectional title run.
Players are thrilled with the change. Senior All-State player Jason Amalbert told NJ Advance Media that Gambardella "our guy," praising how he always looks out for the team in every way possible. Shortstop JC Pacheco added that while losing Coach Zisa was tough, noting that "he is an amazing human and coach" and that there could be no better replacement than Gambardella, who brings with him an impressive resume.
From 2000-2017, he was head coach at Ridgefield where he totaled 180 wins, including five sectional titles, assistant at Pascack Hills (two Group 2 state titles in 2018-2019 plus a Bergen County crown). Gambardella is a co-owner of Complete Performance Baseball Academy in Totowa and his expertise in infield play and hitting is expected to take the Spartans even higher.
"He's so dedicated to this program," Amalbert said. "He takes responsibility for making DePaul the best it's ever been. I'm happy to call him our coach."
With Gambardella now at the helm and a foundation of talent and tradition, DePaul's baseball future looks bright. The 2025 season proved once again why they're among the Garden State's elite.
A Season of High Expectations and Deep Runs
The Spartans, in what turned out to be Zisa's final season at the helm, entered 2025 loaded with talent. They boasted five Division I commits in seniors Amalbert (headed to Oklahoma), Pacheco (Arizona State), Aiden Ogando (James Madison), Chris Marano (Stetson), and junior Chase Colaianni (also Stetson). This group brought firepower, leadership, and clutch performances throughout the campaign.
DePaul finished the regular season with an 21-7 record which included a deep run in the postseason, reaching the finals of both the NJSIAA Non-Public A North sectional and the Passaic County Tournament.
In the sectional tournament, the Spartans battled through a tough bracket. They came through with several clutch victories, including a thrilling extra-inning victory over Seton Hall Prep in the semifinals, where Pacheco went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, a double, and continued a major hot streak that including his going 14-for-24 (.583) during one particularly hot phase. Players like Ogando, with multiple multi-hit games, helped spearhead the way.
The sectional final pitted them against fellow North Jersey kingpin and longtime rival Don Bosco Prep on June 6 in Ramsey. Despite a competitive effort, DePaul fell 6-4 to the eventual champions. Don Bosco capitalized early, but the Spartans fought back, forcing errors and keeping the game close before dropping the hard-fought battle.