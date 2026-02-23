Kiefer High School’s Ambitious Athletic Project Nears Reality
Construction of a 40,000-square-foot athletic center is transforming Kiefer High School’s campus, bringing one of the largest projects from the 2022 bond package into view.
Steel framing and fresh construction now fill the open space adjacent to the football stadium, where the new Kiefer Athletic Center is being built. The project stems from a $29 million bond package approved by local voters in April 2022—an initiative that outlined extensive upgrades across the district’s athletic facilities.
A June 2023 report from the Sapulpa Times detailed the long-range plan, which included stadium improvements, baseball and softball renovations, new press boxes and a multi-use activity center. That activity center, now under construction, was originally slated in 2023 reporting for completion in January 2025.
Voter-backed bond set stage for campuswide upgrades
The bond initiative was structured as a campus-wide facilities overhaul rather than a single-building project.
At the football stadium, plans called for new home-side bleachers, an upgraded press box and the addition of a visitors’ press box. The baseball and softball complexes were targeted for expanded seating, new press areas and field upgrades. An agricultural facility referenced in 2023 reporting had already been completed at that time.
The athletic center was identified as a future groundbreaking centerpiece—designed to tie together multiple programs and modernize the footprint of Kiefer athletics.
Three sections designed to connect athletics and programs
As outlined in 2023, the facility was planned in three primary sections.
One end would feature a competition gym capable of hosting events such as split-site junior high basketball games. The middle section was designated for band and cheer and pom programs, along with additional locker room space. The opposite end was designed as an indoor training area, including a weight room, a new football locker room and added concessions and restroom areas serving the baseball and softball fields.
The concept emphasized connectivity—bringing athletics, performance programs and support services under one roof while complementing the adjacent stadium and diamond renovations.
With construction now visible from the football stands, fans will have a clear view of the new structure during home games this fall.
Rising facility highlights Trojan football’s momentum
The timing of the project coincides with one of the most successful stretches in recent Kiefer football history.
Competing as one of Oklahoma’s premier Class 2A programs, the Trojans are coming off a 9-3 season and have engineered a dramatic turnaround over the past five years. After enduring losing seasons from 2016 through 2020, Kiefer broke through in 2021 with a 7-4 finish. The momentum accelerated with an 11-2 campaign in 2022, followed by a 13-1 season in 2023 and an 8-4 mark in 2024.
The facility rising beyond the end zone represents more than additional square footage. It reflects sustained growth—both in participation and competitive success—across Trojan athletics.
Nearly four years after voters approved the bond package, the most ambitious element of that 2022 vision is no longer conceptual. It stands beside the stadium, reshaping the campus skyline and signaling the next phase of Kiefer’s athletic evolution.