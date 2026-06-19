West Orange's Marcus Jackson Named Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Marcus Jackson of West Orange (N.J.) High School was named the 2025-26 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year it was announced on Wednesday.

This marked the sixth time in state history that New Jersey has produced the nation’s top high school boys soccer player.

Jackson joins an exclusive group of New Jersey winners that includes Claudio Reyna (1990), Bergen Catholic's Alecko Eskandarian (1999), West Orange's Brayan Martinez (2006) and St. Benedict's Ransford Gyan (2023-24).

In addition, Jackson has been named National Player of the Year by United Soccer Coaches.

Following A Distinguished New Jersey Tradition

Jackson was mentored by West Orange’s 23rd-year head coach Doug Nevins who was on the sidelines for both Martinez and Jackson and played a firsthand role in their development. Nevins now holds the distinction of being the only coach in New Jersey history to coach two different players to this national honor.

Nevins said Jackson's rise was fueled by a rare combination of talent, coachability and work ethic. “To have a kid like Marcus, who came in as a ninth grader with so much talent but still was open to working hard and improving his game, was a blessing,” Nevins said. “When the best player on the team does everything the right way, everybody else just sort of falls in line.”

Jackson joins an elite legacy of former Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year athletes who have combined for more than 12 National Championships and 14 MLS first round draft picks, and was selected from nearly half a million other student-athletes who play high school boys soccer nationwide.

A Surprise Celebration

Jackson was surprised with the award at school surrounded by his family, friends and teammates. He also received a surprise video call from former U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Tim Howard congratulating him on the honor. Following the surprise, Jackson got a taste of the pro athlete experience with a styling session and photo shoot.

Jackson said he initially believed he was heading to a routine media interview before discovering the surprise celebration. “I didn’t really expect to win this,” Jackson said. “It was super crazy. It was wild.”

The celebration became even more memorable when Jackson spoke with Howard, one of his childhood heroes. “Talking to my idol was just ridiculous,” Jackson said. “I never thought one day I'd talk with Tim Howard.”

“Marcus Jackson has proven why his name belongs on the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year trophy, with incredible achievements on and off the field,” said Jennifer Schmit, Sr. Director, Gatorade Brand Marketing in a press release. “He joins the likes of Alecko Eskandarian, Cristian Roldan, Claudio Reyna and many other stars, making him forever part of the Gatorade Player of the Year legacy.”

Excellence Beyond Soccer

Gatorade Player of the Year athletes serve as role models for the next generation of greats, in addition to being the best of the best in their respective sports.

Off the pitch, Jackson has volunteered locally on behalf of Parent Supports and Teen Enrichment programming at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, contributing to youth development and family-empowerment initiatives. He has also donated his time with the Holy Trinity Food Shelter, in addition to providing childcare support for the Kelly Elementary School PTA. Jackson has participated in his school’s Move the Spectrum event as well, supporting students with intellectual disabilities through an initiative focused on inclusion, joy and connection through sports. Additionally, he has served as a counselor and coach at DNS Soccer development youth camps and clinics.

Jackson credits his parents for helping shape the work ethic that has fueled his success both on and off the field. “I definitely get my work ethic from my parents,” he said.

Staying Home at West Orange

Jackson, who has maintained a 3.55 GPA, will continue his academic and athletic career at UCLA this fall.

Despite attracting attention from private-school programs after emerging as one of New Jersey's top prospects, Jackson never seriously considered leaving West Orange.

“The main reason I wanted to go public and not transfer to a private school was because of the family atmosphere at West Orange,” Jackson said.

A Dominant Two-Way Player

“Defenders are often overlooked for honors or accolades, but Marcus Jackson is a rare exception,” said JR Eskilson, Prep Soccer National Analyst in a press release. “An undeniable talent, Jackson is the player opposing coaches were forced to game-plan around and a guy who opponents marveled at. The center-back put together a dominant defensive campaign as a senior along with exceptional offensive output. He is a two-way impact player who displays the traits of an elite, modern center-back: excellent 1v1 defending, composure in possession and unrivaled success in aerial duels. Jackson put together an epic season and showed why he’s among the best in the high school game.”

A Legacy Built on Character

Nevins also credited Jackson’s parents for helping him remain grounded throughout his rise to national prominence.

“The reason the teachers at the school, the students at the school, his teammates love him is for a guy who’s as talented as he is, he’s not arrogant,” Nevins said. “People just like rooting for guys like that.”

Every Gatorade Player of the Year receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner, as part of the company’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.