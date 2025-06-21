Gatorade just pulled off a huge surprise for high school soccer star Addison Halpern
Addison Halpern didn’t have the day she was expecting.
The Rutgers Preparatory School (Somerset, New Jersey) graduate, now enrolled at the University of Virginia, was surprised on Friday with the news that she has been named the 2024-25 Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The award honors athletic excellence, academic achievement and community leadership. Halpern was selected from more than half a million high school girls soccer players nationwide.
She was joined by her former teammates, coaches and family for the surprise event, which also included a video call from U.S. soccer standout and Gatorade Athlete Mallory Swanson. Halpern also experienced a taste of the pro lifestyle with a full styling session, photoshoot and media interviews courtesy of Gatorade.
“It’s no surprise Addison has earned this honor as she continues to be a leader in her sport, in the classroom and in her community,” Gatorade Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin said.
Halpern helped lead Rutgers Prep to a flawless state championship run in her final season, averaging three goals per game while facing stacked defenses designed to slow her down.
"Still, the Rutgers Prep senior didn’t just meet the moment, she elevated it," J.R. Eskilson, a national analyst for Prep Soccer, said in a release. “Skillful, powerful and relentless, she faced multiple defenders and game plans built to contain her but delivered time and again.”
Halpern maintained a 3.86 weighted GPA and gave back through service efforts with Rise Against Hunger, her church and local elementary school students as a tutor and mentor. She began classes at UVA this spring after graduating early from high school.
Now in its 40th year, the Gatorade Player of the Year program highlights athletes who stand out not just in competition, but also in their communities. Past winners include Morgan Gautrat, Mallory Swanson and Kennedy Fuller. Each honoree receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner of their choice.