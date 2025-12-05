2026 World Cup Odds After Draw: USA Gets Favorable Group
The stage is officially set for the 2026 World Cup!
The World Cup draw took place today, meaning we now know every country's opponents for next year's tournament, except for six spots that the final playoffs will determine in March. Along with the groups, the odds are now set to win soccer's biggest prize.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the 2026 World Cup along with who is playing in each group.
2026 World Cup Odds
- Spain +410
- England +550
- France +700
- Brazil +700
- Argentina +800
- Portugal +1100
- Germany +1200
- Netherlands +2000
- Norway +2000
- Uruguay +3000
- Belgium +3500
- Colombia +3500
- Italy +3500
- Japan +6000
- Croatia +6000
- USA +6000
- Mexico +6000
- Morocco +7500
- Ecuador +7500
- Senegal +8000
- Switzerland +8000
- Canada +10000
- Denmark +10000
- Austria +10000
- South Korea +10000
- Paraguay +10000
- Ghana +15000
World Cup Group A
- Mexico
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Denmark/Ireland/Czech Republic/North Macedonia
World Cup Group B
- Canada
- Italy/Wales/Northern Ireland/Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Qatar
- Switzerland
World Cup Group C
- Brazil
- Morocco
- Haiti
- Scotland
World Cup Group D
- United States
- Paraguay
- Australia
- Slovakia/Turkey/Romania/Kosovo
World Cup Group E
- Germany
- Curacao
- Ivory Coast
- Ecuador
World Cup Group F
- Netherlands
- Japan
- Ukraine/Poland/Albania/Sweden
- Tunisia
World Cup Group G
- Belgium
- Egypt
- Iran
- New Zealand
World Cup Group H
- Spain
- Cape Verde
- Saudi Arabia
- Uruguay
World Coup Group I
- France
- Senegal
- Bolivia/Iraq/Suriname
- Norway
World Cup Group J
- Argentina
- Algeria
- Austria
- Jordan
World Cup Group K
- Portugal
- Jamaica/Democratic Republic of Congo/New Caledonia
- Uzbekistan
- Colombia
World Cup Group L
- England
- Croatia
- Ghana
- Panama
