2026 World Cup Odds After Draw: USA Gets Favorable Group

Iain MacMillan

United States' World Cup Odds are set at +6000
United States' World Cup Odds are set at +6000 / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The stage is officially set for the 2026 World Cup!

The World Cup draw took place today, meaning we now know every country's opponents for next year's tournament, except for six spots that the final playoffs will determine in March. Along with the groups, the odds are now set to win soccer's biggest prize.

Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the 2026 World Cup along with who is playing in each group.

All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook

2026 World Cup Odds

  • Spain +410
  • England +550
  • France +700
  • Brazil +700
  • Argentina +800
  • Portugal +1100
  • Germany +1200
  • Netherlands +2000
  • Norway +2000
  • Uruguay +3000
  • Belgium +3500
  • Colombia +3500
  • Italy +3500
  • Japan +6000
  • Croatia +6000
  • USA +6000
  • Mexico +6000
  • Morocco +7500
  • Ecuador +7500
  • Senegal +8000
  • Switzerland +8000
  • Canada +10000
  • Denmark +10000
  • Austria +10000
  • South Korea +10000
  • Paraguay +10000
  • Ghana +15000

World Cup Group A

  • Mexico
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Denmark/Ireland/Czech Republic/North Macedonia

World Cup Group B

  • Canada
  • Italy/Wales/Northern Ireland/Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Qatar
  • Switzerland

World Cup Group C

  • Brazil
  • Morocco
  • Haiti
  • Scotland

World Cup Group D

  • United States
  • Paraguay
  • Australia
  • Slovakia/Turkey/Romania/Kosovo

World Cup Group E

  • Germany
  • Curacao
  • Ivory Coast
  • Ecuador

World Cup Group F

  • Netherlands
  • Japan
  • Ukraine/Poland/Albania/Sweden
  • Tunisia

World Cup Group G

  • Belgium
  • Egypt
  • Iran
  • New Zealand

World Cup Group H

  • Spain
  • Cape Verde
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Uruguay

World Coup Group I

  • France
  • Senegal
  • Bolivia/Iraq/Suriname
  • Norway

World Cup Group J

  • Argentina
  • Algeria
  • Austria
  • Jordan

World Cup Group K

  • Portugal
  • Jamaica/Democratic Republic of Congo/New Caledonia
  • Uzbekistan
  • Colombia

World Cup Group L

  • England
  • Croatia
  • Ghana
  • Panama

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

