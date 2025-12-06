Ian Middleton Tabbed Gatorade Iowa Football Player Of The Year
Ian Middleton had a senior season to remember on the Iowa high school football field.
First, Middleton helped lead Dowling Catholic High School to the Class 5A state championship, rushing for a 5A state title game record 206 yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
Now, he is the latest Iowa high school football standout to be named 2025-26 Gatorade Iowa Football Player of the Year, Gatorade announced.
Dowling Catholic Coach: Ian Middleton The 'Heart And Soul' Of Team
“Ian has been the heart and soul of our team, especially the past two seasons,” Dowling Catholic assistant coach Aundra Meeks said. “He’s worked as hard as any player I’ve coached to ensure that he was prepared both physically and mentally.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching and getting to know Ian over the past nine years and will miss his drive and determination as well as his leadership skills.”
Middleton, who maintains a 4.02 weighted grade point average at Dowling Catholic, is currently undecided on his college plans.
Ian Middleton Rushed For 5A-Leading 1,767 Yards
For the season, the 5-foot-8, 215-pound Middleton rushed for a 5A-best 1,767 yards and scored 19 touchdowns on 279 rush attempts. He also had six receptions for 43 yards and a TD, adding 2.5 sacks on defense.
Those numbers were a huge jump from his junior season in which he rushed 50 times for 216 yards, scoring five touchdowns.
Gatorade Honors Athletes In 12 Different Sports, All 50 States, Washington D.C.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one state winner from each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In total, 610 high school athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the winners in each sport.
As part of Gatorade’s commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.