Lehigh junior Luke Stanich has been selected the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Wrestler of the Year for the 2025-26 season by the conference’s head coaches, but before he began to ply his trade in Bethlehem, PA, Stanich was a star wrestler some 55 miles to the east at Roxbury High School, located in the Northern New Jersey town of Succasunna.

High School Career at Roxbury High School

Freshman Year: Getting Established

In the lead-up to college success at Lehigh came dominance at Roxbury High School, where Stanich entered the lineup as a freshman and quickly proved he belonged, finishing his first season in the tradition-laden Gaels program with a blazing 30-4 record.

At his first of four NJSIAA Wrestling Championship appearances in Atlantic City, he worked through the backside of the bracket to place 6th in the NJSIAA Championships, sending a strong message that his was a name to keep a close eye on in the coming years.

Sophomore Year: Moving Up

Stanich went 23-5 during a truncated Covid-affected season when he continued to limit mistakes and wrestled with consistency. He handled most opponents during the regular season and carried that momentum into the postseason, where he earned 4th place in the state.

Junior Year: Close to the Top

As a junior, Stanich put together his most complete season to that point, posting a 33-1 record, controlling matches with a steady pace and improved positioning. In the state championship, he advanced to the finals and finished 2nd in the state, dropping a 7-3 decision to Brick Memorial’s Evan Tallmadge.

Senior Year: Finishing the Job

Stanich’s near-linear career ascent continued through his senior season, which was unequivocally his best, as he went a perfect 40-0, staying consistent throughout the year and avoiding letdowns. In the postseason, he wrestled his most efficient matches, limiting scoring chances and capitalizing when it mattered.

In one of the most dramatic 126-pound finals in recent memory, Stanich battled Caedyn Ricciardi of St. Peter’s Prep in a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final seconds. With Stanich clinging to a 1-0 lead late in the match, Ricciardi appeared to score a last-second takedown that would have flipped the outcome.

After review, however, officials waved off the two-point move, securing Stanich a hard-fought 1-0 victory which crowned him the 2023 state champion.

High School Career Summary

Over four seasons, Stanich compiled a sparkling124-20 record and placed in the state tournament each year (6th, 4th, 2nd, 1st).His progression was a steady one with each season built upon the last, with consistent results and measurable improvement.

Collegiate Career at Lehigh University

Second Career EIWA Title, Second All-America Honor

Stanich’s EIWA championship at 141 pounds was a major notch in recording his second career All-America award. In his first official season competing at 141 pounds this past year, Stanich posted an 18-1 record in a campaign that was delayed by an injury sustained while winning a gold medal at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria in August.

He made his debut on January 10 with a ranked victory over Cornell’s Vince Cornella and then ripped off 16 straight wins. At the EIWA Championships March 6-7 in Washington, D.C., Stanich cruised to his second career league title with three major decision victories as Lehigh earned its second straight team championship and the 40th in program history.

Bronze Medalist at NCAAs

At the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Stanich won his first three bouts, including a quarterfinal triumph over Iowa State’s Anthony Echemendia to secure All-America status. His only loss of the season came in overtime against Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez in the semifinals.

Stanich responded with two victories on the final day to claim third place. His 18 wins included one fall, five technical falls, and six major decisions. His bronze-medal finish ranked as the highest among the EIWA’s three All-Americans.

Career Record Now 43-5

Stanich owns a 43-5 career record for the Mountain Hawks, having previously won an EIWA title and a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Championships at 125 pounds during the 2023-24 season.

Sixth Lehigh Winner Since 1998

Stanich is the sixth Lehigh wrestler to be named EIWA Wrestler of the Year since 1998. He becomes the second straight Mountain Hawk to claim the honor, following Owen Trephan, who won the award in 2024-25.