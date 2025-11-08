New Jersey high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Atlantic City 42, Toms River North 0
Brick Memorial 40, Steinert 7
Bridgewater-Raritan 22, Union City 7
Burlington City 52, Manville 14
Butler 49, New Milford 13
Camden 46, Manasquan 6
Cedar Grove 22, Mountain Lakes 15
Delran 28, West Deptford 20
Glassboro 35, Salem 0
Haddonfield 28, Lower Cape May 13
Holmdel 65, Neptune 42
Kinnelon 37, Kittatinny Regional 7
Kingsway 28, Southern Regional 7
Madison 35, Becton 0
Mainland Regional 15, Burlington Township 13
Middletown North 20, Manalapan 14
Millville 42, Northern Burlington 0
Montgomery 20, Woodbridge 15
New Providence 28, Hasbrouck Heights 21
Northern Highlands 20, Mount Olive 7
Old Bridge 28, Sayreville 21
Old Tappan 40, West Milford 0
Passaic County Tech 35, East Orange Campus 0
Phillipsburg 35, Colonia 7
Ramsey 41, Glen Rock 7
Ramapo 48, Wayne Valley 20
Seneca 28, Matawan Regional 7
Shabazz 47, Rutherford 0
Shore Regional 30, Point Pleasant Beach 6
Wall Township 17, Rumson-Fair Haven 13
Washington Township 44, Rancocas Valley 26
Wayne Hills 42, Passaic Valley 6
West Morris Central 28, Roxbury 7
West Orange 21, Livingston 0
Westwood 24, Caldwell 8
