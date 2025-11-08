High School

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025

Washington Township's Jaylen Robinson runs the ball in for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the Central Jersey Group 5 football semifinal playoff game between Washington Township and Rancocas Valley played at Washington Township High School on Friday, November 7, 2025. Washington Township defeated Rancocas Valley, 44-26.
Washington Township's Jaylen Robinson runs the ball in for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the Central Jersey Group 5 football semifinal playoff game between Washington Township and Rancocas Valley played at Washington Township High School on Friday, November 7, 2025. Washington Township defeated Rancocas Valley, 44-26. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Atlantic City 42, Toms River North 0

Brick Memorial 40, Steinert 7

Bridgewater-Raritan 22, Union City 7

Burlington City 52, Manville 14

Butler 49, New Milford 13

Camden 46, Manasquan 6

Cedar Grove 22, Mountain Lakes 15

Delran 28, West Deptford 20

Glassboro 35, Salem 0

Haddonfield 28, Lower Cape May 13

Holmdel 65, Neptune 42

Kinnelon 37, Kittatinny Regional 7

Kingsway 28, Southern Regional 7

Madison 35, Becton 0

Mainland Regional 15, Burlington Township 13

Middletown North 20, Manalapan 14

Millville 42, Northern Burlington 0

Montgomery 20, Woodbridge 15

New Providence 28, Hasbrouck Heights 21

Northern Highlands 20, Mount Olive 7

Old Bridge 28, Sayreville 21

Old Tappan 40, West Milford 0

Passaic County Tech 35, East Orange Campus 0

Phillipsburg 35, Colonia 7

Ramsey 41, Glen Rock 7

Ramapo 48, Wayne Valley 20

Seneca 28, Matawan Regional 7

Shabazz 47, Rutherford 0

Shore Regional 30, Point Pleasant Beach 6

Wall Township 17, Rumson-Fair Haven 13

Washington Township 44, Rancocas Valley 26

Wayne Hills 42, Passaic Valley 6

West Morris Central 28, Roxbury 7

West Orange 21, Livingston 0

Westwood 24, Caldwell 8

