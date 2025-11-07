New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 40 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, November 7, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, playoff competition in New Jersey is heating up.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, Novmeber 7
There are 8 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, November 7. The one ranked team in action is No. 13 Phillipsburg hosting Colonia. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, Novmeber 7
There are 5 games scheduled in the North Jersey division on Friday, November 7. The ranked team in action is No. 23 Shabazz hosting Rutherford. You can follow every game on our New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled in the Super Division on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 10 Ramapo and No. 7 Old Tappan. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Super Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 9 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 17 Holmdel and No. 19 Brick Memorial in action. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 15 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, November 7, with seven ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on our New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
