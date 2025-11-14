High School

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 14, 2025

Get New Jersey schedules and scores as the 2025 New Jersey high school football season continues on Friday, November 14

Spencer Swaim

Oct 24, 2025; Allendale, NJ, USA; Ramapo football at Northern Highlands. Ramapo head coach Nick Guttuso and his team celebrate defeating Northern Highlands.
Oct 24, 2025; Allendale, NJ, USA; Ramapo football at Northern Highlands. Ramapo head coach Nick Guttuso and his team celebrate defeating Northern Highlands.

There are 18 championship games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, November 14 and two more Saturday, November 15. 12 of the games include statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.

New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14

With 18 championship games, Friday night promises to bring on some awesome matchups in the New Jersey high school football playoffs.

Published
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

