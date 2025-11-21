New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025
Get New Jersey schedules and scores as the 2025 New Jersey high school football season continues on Friday, November 21
There are four semifinal games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, November 21. Seven of the eight teams in action are statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published