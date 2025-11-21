High School

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025

Get New Jersey schedules and scores as the 2025 New Jersey high school football season continues on Friday, November 21

Spencer Swaim

St. Peter Prep's Jevon Ledgister (12) is guarded by Paramus Catholic's Austin Barrett (1) during a high school football game between St. Peter’s Prep and Paramus Catholic in Jersey City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
St. Peter Prep's Jevon Ledgister (12) is guarded by Paramus Catholic's Austin Barrett (1) during a high school football game between St. Peter’s Prep and Paramus Catholic in Jersey City on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are four semifinal games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, November 21. Seven of the eight teams in action are statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.

New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21

