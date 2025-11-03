New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 3, 2025
As the NJSIAA Football Championships heat up, the top 12 teams stayed put from last week, but the lower half saw significant shuffling. Two squads enter the Top 25 for the first time this year with Shabazz landing at No. 23 and Donovan Catholic, which stunned then-No. 13 St. Joseph-Metuchen 22-3, checking in at No. 24.
Fifth-ranked St. Peter’s Prep was the highest-placed team to fall last week, yet the Marauders held their Top-5 spot since their 31-6 defeat came against No. 1 Don Bosco Prep. That victory keeps the Ironmen firm at No. 14 in this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national rankings.
Non-Public state playoffs begin this weekend, while Public State Playoffs press on.
Results from Games Between Ranked Teams
- No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 31, No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep 6
No. 2 St. Joseph Regional 31, No. 18 Delbarton 14
No. 25 Paramus Catholic 34, No. 22 DePaul 21
1. Don Bosco Prep (9-0)
The Ironmen capped the regular season in style, running past No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep 31-6. New Jersey’s top squad dominated with another stifling defensive effort—its third straight allowing seven points or fewer, and seventh consecutive limiting foes to two touchdowns or less. QB Carson Schoen rushed for 158 yards, while Ca’Si Thomas and Colin Brennan combined for 106 more, fueling one of the offense’s biggest outputs. Don Bosco now defends its top seed when Non-Public A playoffs start in two weeks.
Up next: Nov. 14 vs. Seton Hall Prep (3-6) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
2. St. Joseph Regional (7-2)
The Green Knights built on last week’s huge upset of Bergen Catholic with a commanding 31-14 win over then-No. 22 DePaul Friday night. Down by two scores early, they stormed back with four straight touchdowns. Kyshawn Bryant starred with three scores as quarterback Mason Geis kept the attack humming. The victory secured the No. 3 seed in Non-Public A playoffs.
Up next: Nov. 15 vs. Delbarton (4-5) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
3. Bergen Catholic (7-2)
The Crusaders recorded their second shutout of the year Saturday, routing Seton Hall Prep 40-0 in West Orange. Sophomore QB Trey Tagliaferri fired four TD passes—to juniors Bryan Porter, Austin Busso, Anthony Willis, and Jamel Hammary. Porter and freshman QB Walker Snee each added rushing scores. BC enters Non-Public A postseason action in two weeks.
Up next: Nov. 15 vs. No. 22 St. Joseph (Met.) (8-1) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
4. Winslow (8-2)
The reigning Group 4 champs kicked off the playoffs with another rout, shutting out Cumberland 56-0 in South Jersey sectional play. Junior QB Jalen Parker passed for 201 yards and three TDs, reaching 30 on the season. Boston College commit Nyqir Helton hauled in five catches for 100 yards and two scores; KaRon Ceaser, Julian Peterson, and Erik Worley added rushing TDs. Winslow has won seven straight, outscoring foes 282-32.
Up next: Saturday vs. Shawnee (7-3) in the South Jersey, Group 4 semifinals
5. St. Peter’s Prep (7-2)
The Marauders fell 31-6 to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep Friday in Ramsey, their fifth straight loss to the Ironmen. SPP’s lone score came on a 60-yard TD pass from Tyler Bell to senior Hunter Watson—their 14th hookup this year and Watson’s eighth consecutive game with a TD (Temple commit).
Up next: Nov. 14 vs. St. Augustine Prep (6-4) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
6. Glassboro (10-0)
The top-seeded Bulldogs began their title defense with a 41-0 blanking of eighth-seeded Audubon in South Jersey sectional play. It marked their second straight shutout, fourth in five games, and seventh overall. Amari Sabb scored twice (including a 45-yard INT return); Xavier Sabb added a 79-yard kickoff return TD. Defensively, Brandon Simmons posted six tackles, three sacks, and a pick-six; Maurice Davis Jr. had two sacks. Glassboro has outscored opponents 466-40.
Up next: Friday vs. Salem (6-4) in the South Jersey, Group 1 semifinals
7. Old Tappan (9-0)
The Golden Knights blanked River Dell 37-0 in the North 1, Group 3 quarterfinals Friday in Old Tappan. Junior QB Zach Miceli threw three TD passes—to senior Joey Crescitelli, junior Leo Etter, and junior Christakis Nicolaou. Senior RB Devyn Radoian and senior Damian Du Toit each ran for scores; a safety on a botched punt snap added points. It’s Old Tappan’s second win over River Dell (35-7 in Week 1). NVOT faces one-loss West Milford in next week’s sectional semis.
Up next: Friday vs. West Milford (9-1) in the North 1, Group 3 semifinals
8. Washington Township (10-0)
The top-seeded Minutemen opened the Central Jersey, Group 5 playoffs with a 41-0 thrashing of eighth-seeded Howell—their second straight shutout and fifth of the season. They poured on 35 points in the second and third quarters. Cole Aquino went 10-of-11 for 97 yards and two TDs. Jaylen Robinson anchored defense with eight tackles and three sacks; Gabe Palaganas returned a fumble 15 yards for a score.
Up next: Friday vs. Rancocas Valley (6-4) in the Central Jersey, Group 5 semifinals
9. West Morris (10-0)
The Wolfpack validated their No. 1 seed in North 2, Group 3 quarterfinals Friday, blasting eighth-seeded Snyder 42-6 in one of their top offensive displays. It’s the second time scoring 40+ points, mostly via the ground game. Ten ballcarriers combined for 257 yards and five TDs. The run attack will again drive success in sectional semis.
Up next: Friday vs. Roxbury (6-3) in the North 2, Group 3 semifinals
10. Ramapo (8-1)
The Raiders shut out Hackensack for the second time in two weeks—35-0 in the North 1, Group 4 quarterfinals Friday in Franklin Lakes. It’s their third blanking and seventh time holding foes to one score or less. Senior QB Casey Grusser threw four TDs—three to senior Joey Yessis, one to senior Sal Livoti. Senior RB Gino Gorga added the final rushing score. Ramapo gets a rematch with Wayne Valley in Friday’s sectional semis.
Up next: Friday vs. Wayne Valley (7-3) in the North 1, Group 4 semifinals
11. Burlington Township (10-0)
Unbeaten in 10 games for the first time since 2018, top-seeded Burlington Township topped eighth-seeded Timber Creek 18-8 in the South Jersey, Group 3 opener. Freshman WR Gerald Sackie scored both TDs on catches of 1 and 7 yards—one from Eddie McNair, one from Bryce Carter.
Up next: Friday vs. Mainland (6-4) in the South Jersey, Group 3 semifinals
12. The Hun School (7-3)
The Raiders hung tough with the nation’s No. 2 team for a half, trailing IMG Academy just 14-7 at intermission. But the Ascenders pulled away 17-6 in the second half for a 31-13 win at The Hun School Athletic Complex in Princeton. Warren Hernandez cut it to 14-13 with an 85-yard kickoff return TD for Hun to start the third. IMG then scored 17 straight in recording its ninth consecutive victory.
Up Next: Saturday vs. St. Thomas More (CT.)
13. Phillipsburg (8-1)
The Stateliners gave backups ample reps Friday, building a big early lead en route to a 55-14 rout of Newark Central in North 2, Group 4 quarterfinals. Senior RB Sincere Gilmer scored his first two career TDs on runs of 6 and 50 yards; junior RB Tyler Wargo added scores on 5- and 8-yard carries. Phillipsburg is the defending sectional champ.
Up next: Friday vs. Colonia (7-3) in the North 2, Group 4 semifinals
14. Atlantic City (8-1)
The top-seeded Vikings advanced in South Jersey Group 5 playoffs Friday with a 37-7 win over eighth-seeded Cherokee—their sixth straight victory. Their first meeting required a late rally and goal-line stand; this rematch saw Atlantic City score three times in the final 2:26 of the first half to seize control heading into halftime. Unlike in the first matchup between these teams, no comeback was needed in this one.
Up Next: Friday vs. Toms River North in the South Jersey Group 5 semifinals.
15. Northern Highlands (7-2)
The Highlanders handled Morris Knolls in North 1, Group 4 quarterfinals Friday in Allendale. Senior Chase Calarco rushed for three TDs; junior Tucker Kanning added two. QB Jack O’Callaghan hit senior Drew Vandersnow for a score. Northern Highlands faces one of Morris County’s best in next Friday’s sectional semis.
Up next: Friday vs. Mount Olive (8-1) in the North 1, Group 4 semifinals
16. Red Bank Catholic (9-1)
The Caseys prepped for states with a 41-0 blowout of Notre Dame last Friday. RBC has won two straight since a 30-16 loss to Paramus Catholic, outscoring its last two foes 97-7. Senior WR Daniel Zabora caught four passes for 101 yards and two TDs. RBC rushed for 201 yards and threw for 194.
Up next: Friday vs. Hudson Catholic (3-6) in the Non-Public B first round
17. Holmdel (7-2)
Wide receover Anthony Serini racked up 148 yards and two TDs in top-seeded Holmdel’s 43-10 quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Cinnaminson in Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs. Dartmouth commit QB Jack Cannon and Michael Todisco each scored twice; Matt Scheinman added one.
Up Next: Friday vs. Neptune in the Central Jersey Group 3 semifinals.
18. Kingsway (8-2)
Third-seeded Kingsway edged sixth-seeded Eastern 23-14 in South Jersey, Group 5 quarterfinals. Cole DeNick’s 9-yard TD run in the third broke a 14-14 tie for the game-winner; he finished with 138 yards on 31 carries. Christian White caught an 18-yard TD from David Oravetz. Jordan Hernandez notched two sacks and four TFLs; Shane Langston added a sack.
Up next: Friday at Southern (9-1) in the South Jersey, Group 5 semifinals
19. Brick Memorial (8-2)
Senior WR Nyzier Matthews scored three TDs—including a kick return—in top-seeded Brick Memorial’s 57-7 rout of eighth-seeded Marlboro in Central Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinals. Matthews set school records with 22 career TD catches and 1,913 receiving yards. Senior QB Jason Lajara threw three TDs, breaking the school mark with 45 career TD passes.
Up Next: Friday vs. Steinert in the Central Jersey Group 4 semifinals.
20. Camden (7-2)
The top-seeded Panthers won their third straight in their most lopsided result yet. Ahmad Jones went 15-of-19 for 340 yards and five TDs in a 53-0 blanking of eighth-seeded Voorhees in Central Jersey, Group 2. He hit eight receivers; Ah’Zeir Pagan led with four grabs for 129 yards and two scores. Jerome Foster spearheaded the Camden defense with seven tackles and four sacks.
Up next: Friday vs. Manasquan (8-1) in the Central Jersey, Group 2 semifinals
21. Paramus Catholic (4-6)
Five Paladins scored in a 34-21 upset of then-No. 19 Delbarton Saturday in Morristown. Sophomore QB Rowan Martin threw TDs to junior Austin Barrett and senior Jordan Moreta; senior QB Marco Green hit junior Nehki Martin for one. Martin ran for a score; junior RB Chukwuma Odoh added a rush TD. PC earned the No. 2 seed and a Non-Public B bye.
Up next: Nov. 14 vs. the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas (5-5) and Immaculata (8-2) in the Non-Public B quarterfinals
22. St. Joseph-Metuchen (8-1)
CJ Edwards, Tommy Kwiatkowski, Jason Gross, and the Falcons’ defense kept it scoreless through halftime Friday against Donovan Catholic but allowed three fourth-quarter TDs and managed just a field goal in a 21-3 defeat. Sophomore Austin Loreti’s 20-yard kick in the third had given St. Joseph the brief lead.
Up next: Nov. 15 at No. 3 Bergen Catholic (7-2) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
23. Shabazz (8-1)
The Bulldogs debut in the rankings after a 46-7 romp of Lyndhurst in North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 state semifinals. Shabazz struck early and often for its sixth straight win. Next up, a clash with Rutherford in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 semis.
Up Next: Friday vs. Rutherford in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 Semifinals.
24. Donovan Catholic (7-3)
Sophomore AJ Pena—entering with 14 carries for 28 yards—rushed six times for a season-high 57 yards and two TDs, fueling the Griffins’ upset of No. 13 St. Joseph-Metuchen Friday night. Pena scored on 10- and 15-yard runs. QB Kahden Davis added a rushing TD. Donovan held St. Joseph to 33 passing yards.
Up next: Friday vs. Notre Dame (4-6) in the Non-Public B quarterfinals
25. DePaul (5-4)
The Spartans lost their third in four games Friday, 31-14 to No. 2 St. Joseph Regional. Senior QB Derek Zammit scored on a rush; the other TD came on a scoop-and-score by senior DB Cory Davis. DePaul has a bye before its Non-Public B quarterfinal.
Up next: Nov. 14 vs. the winner of Pope John (2-7) and St. John Vianney (4-5) in the Non-Public B quarterfinals.