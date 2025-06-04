New Jersey high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 NJSIAA Regional and State matchups, game times
The New Jersey high school softball state playoffs have reached the NJSIAA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.
High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.
>>>NEW JERSEY NJSIAA 2025 SOFTBALL BRACKETS<<<
Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 New Jersey postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.
For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 New Jersey high school softball post-season, bookmark our New Jersey high school softball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.
CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 1
CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 2
CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 3
CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 4
NON-PUBLIC NORTH JERSEY, GROUP A
NON-PUBLIC NORTH JERSEY, GROUP B
NON-PUBLIC SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP A
NON-PUBLIC SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP B
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 1
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 2
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 3
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 4
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 1
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 2
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 3
NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 4
SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 1
SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 2
SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 3
SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 4
Andy Villamarzo