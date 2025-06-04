High School

New Jersey high school softball playoff brackets: 2025 NJSIAA Regional and State matchups, game times

New Jersey state softball state playoff action has moved to the regional rounds in every classification; follow every game and every bracket in real time right here with High School On SI

Andy Villamarzo

St. John Vianney softball pummels Notre Dame in 17-0 Non-Public A Semifinal in Holmdel, NJ on June 3, 2025.
St. John Vianney softball pummels Notre Dame in 17-0 Non-Public A Semifinal in Holmdel, NJ on June 3, 2025. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New Jersey high school softball state playoffs have reached the NJSIAA regional rounds as we march towards the state semifinals and finals.

High School On SI has you covered with Live Update posts, game stories and more.

>>>NEW JERSEY NJSIAA 2025 SOFTBALL BRACKETS<<<

Follow all of the action throughout the 2025 New Jersey postseason, from live scores, game stories, photo galleries, video highlights and more.

For all the latest scores, instant bracket updates and game times for throughout the 2025 New Jersey high school softball post-season, bookmark our New Jersey high school softball playoff brackets or click on the links below for the classification of your choice.

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 1

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 2

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 3

CENTRAL JERSEY, GROUP 4

NON-PUBLIC NORTH JERSEY, GROUP A

NON-PUBLIC NORTH JERSEY, GROUP B

NON-PUBLIC SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP A

NON-PUBLIC SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP B

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 1

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 2

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 3

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 1, GROUP 4

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 1

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 2

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 3

NORTH JERSEY, SECTION 2, GROUP 4

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 1

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 2

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 3

SOUTH JERSEY, GROUP 4

Follow High School On SI New Jersey throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.

Published
Andy Villamarzo
