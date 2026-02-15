New Jersey High School Girls Hoops Coach Faces Season-Long Suspension, Team Booted from County Tournament
The Snyder High School girls basketball team faces significant disciplinary actions from the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League (HCIAL) in the form of a season-long suspension of head coach Reggie Quinn and its exclusion from the upcoming Hudson County Tournament, according to a report by NJAdvanceMedia.
Incident at Hudson Catholic Sparks Initial Conflict
The troubles began on February 3 during 57-47 loss at Hudson Catholic when Quinn delayed his team’s entrance onto the court for approximately 15 minutes, insisting that referees and school administrators relocate spectators positioned near a doorway directly behind the Snyder basket, citing concerns for his players’ safety. When those individuals were not moved, Quinn admitted to making a regrettable choice in response by sending a small group of Snyder supporters to stand behind the Hudson Catholic basket in a mirroring fashion.
This move contributed to the league viewing his conduct as part of a broader pattern of rule violations during the game.
Suspension and Team’s No-Show Against Bayonne
League officials, including HCIAL President Jack Baker, reviewed the events through the Controversies Committee in consultation with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA). Baker stated that a sequence of violations had taken place involving the Snyder girls basketball program, leading to the decision to bar the team from the upcoming Hudson County Tournament.
Quinn confirmed the league imposed a suspension on him for the remainder of the season, initially perhaps intended as shorter but extended due to subsequent developments. He was already sidelined when Snyder was scheduled to host Bayonne on February 5. In a surprising turn, the Tigers players chose not to appear for that contest, leaving opponents, officials, and fans waiting without explanation at the time.
“I made a huge mistake, I’m not gonna lie,” Quinn told NJAdvanceMedia. “That’s when I sent the fans to the other side. I was suspended, so I didn’t talk to anybody,” Quinn continued. “I was at home and we go to play Bayonne and I get a call from my AD and he says the girls aren’t here. I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ … The league blamed me for that also. Now my suspension went from two games to the rest of the year, which makes no sense. There’s no proof I had anything to do with that.”
The NJSIAA later ruled the Bayonne game a forfeit in favor of the visiting team, further impacting Snyder’s record.
Players’ Perspective and Stand for Respect
After the forfeit, the team returned to action on February 7 with a dominant 54-21 victory at Union City. Speaking afterward, senior point guard Javaeh Agosto explained the reasoning behind the Bayonne absence, framing it as a collective choice to advocate for themselves and their absent coach. She noted that the group discussed the matter among themselves and concluded it was necessary, feeling the lack of their head coach was unjust and that the program deserved greater respect.
Ongoing Impact on the Season
Following the forfeit and a win over Empowerment Academy Charter, Snyder’s record stands at 12-7 overall and 3-3 in the HCIAL American Division. Prior to these events, the team appeared positioned for a strong seeding in the conference tournament, potentially setting up a promising postseason run. Instead, the punishments have ended the Tigers’ involvement in that competition and left the program without its head coach for their remaining games this season.