New Jersey High School Wrestling Matchup Featured Battle Between Two of Nation’s Best
An epic battle ensued on Friday night in Brick Township, New Jersey when No. 16 Brick Memorial rallied for a pulsating 36-35 victory over No. 17 Cranford in the NJSIAA/IBEW Local 102 Group 3 semifinals.
The key match was the long-awaited 190-pound rematch between Iowa-bound Harvey Ludington of Brick Memorial and Cranford’s Rutgers-bound talent, Jordan Chapman.
It’s hard to imagine that these two future Big 10 rivals will ever top the performance they put on Friday night. Cranford was 33 seconds away from clinching victory with four bouts to go. On the mat, Cranford had its best wrestler in Chapman who was on the verge of handing Brick Memorial’s best, two-time state champion Harvey Ludington, his first loss in 65 bouts.
Chapman rode Ludington for the entire second period when, with those 33 seconds remaining, he was whistled for his second stalling tactic of the match, leaving him with a scant three-point lead. Ludington then escaped to get to within two.
The reenergized Ludington then blasted in on a powerhouse double-leg attack, recording the takedown with just 13 seconds left in the match. The pin came just 20 seconds after the second stalling call, lifting Ludington to the biggest win in his dual meet career, in his final home match.
Ludington’s victory kicked off a string of five straight wins for Brick Memorial — the final two by fall at 106 and 113 pounds.
The victory advanced Memorial to the Group 3 final Sunday at Rutgers University, where the Mustangs fell to Delesea Regional, 45-30.
When he heads off to Iowa City for his 2025-26 freshman campaign, Ludington will make a significant addition to an already formidable Iowa lineup. The nation’s top-ranked 190-pounder, Ludington reopened his recruitment in August of 2023 after giving an early verbal commitment to Arizona State.
Prior to making his pledge to the Hawkeyes in December, Ludington also considered North Carolina, North Carolina State and Oklahoma. He had been the last uncommitted top-30 prospect on Flowrestling’s 2025 big board, checking in at No. 14.
Ludington will be gunning for his third consecutive state title next month at Atlantic City, NJ’s famed Boardwalk Hall.
The Rutgers-bound Chapman also had a host of suitors from across the nation looking to secure his signature. It was a celebratory night at Cranford High School on November 21 when Jordan officially committed to the Rutgers University wrestling team. Signing his national letter of intent in front of friends, family, and teammates, Chapman joined the rare company of Cranford student athletes to commit to a Division I program.
As a junior in 202-24, Chapman made history in becoming just the 10th wrestler in Cranford High School history to reach the final round of the NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships. Heading into the 165-weight class bracket, Chapman was undefeated in the regular season, recording an 18-0 record, which included his winning the program’s first sectional title since 2017 as well as the 2024 NJSIAA Region 4 championship.
He then ran his record to 22-0 with four wins in the state wrestling championship bracket, before coming up just short of the ultimate prize, losing by a 12-7 decision to Delbarton’s Alessio Perentin in the championship bout.
Chapman, as a senior in 2024-25, galloped out to a 13-0 start, including a 6-0 mark at his natural 175 pounds, before bumping up to 190 pounds. At 190, he won seven straight matches before running into Ludington for the first time back on January 11 when he dropped a major decision, 16-6. Chapman then won his next six matches before falling just short against Ludington again in last Friday’s stirring rematch. Hiis current record stands at 19-2.
The Ludington-Chapman match that took place on Friday will have New Jersey wrestling fans buzzing until these two combatants meet up in the Big 10 as conference rivals.
It’s safe to say we have not heard the last between these two galactic New Jersey titans.
NJSIAA Team Tournament – State Finals
At Rutgers University (February 16)