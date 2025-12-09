Former Iowa High School Football Standout Enters Transfer Portal
A former Iowa high school football standout has entered his name in the college football transfer portal.
Zay Robinson confirmed on social media that he is preparing to leave Iowa State following the departure of Matt Campbell as head football coach.
“After prayerful consideration and seeking guidance in this journey, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining to pursue new opportunities in my collegiate football career,” Robinson posted. “I look forward to getting to know the new coaching staff here at ISU as I go through this process, as Ames holds a special place in my heart.
“I am deeply grateful for the support, mentorship and friendships I’ve built at Iowa State, and I trust that God will continue to guide me into the next chapter of my life both on and off the field.”
Valley Tiger Standout Had Over 1,000 Career Receiving Yards In High School
Robinson, a graduate of West Des Moines Valley High School, caught 48 passes for 661 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior with the Tigers. He was also a basketball standout at the school, helping them win multiple state titles.
As a sophomore, he had 36 receptions for 409 yards and two touchdowns.
Coming out of high school, 247Sports had Robinson a three-star prospect, ranking him as the 11th-best player in Iowa high school football and the No. 128 wide receiver overall in the Class of 2025.
Zay Robinson Picked Cyclones Over Several Other Offers, Including Vanderbilt, Iowa
Robinson held offers to Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Iowa, Missouri and Colorado, but selected to stay closer to home and sign with Campbell and the Cyclones.
He caught one pass - in the regular season finale vs. Oklahoma State - this past season, taking a redshirt in the process.