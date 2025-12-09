Iowa High School Football Standout Commits To Hawkeyes
An Iowa high school football standout has made his college decision official.
Gavin Stecker, a junior at Bettendorf HIgh School, announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on social media Tuesday.
“Born to wear black and gold,” Stecker posted on social media.
Gavin Stecker 'Born To Wear Black And Gold'
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound linebacker holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Minnesota. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 5 player in Iowa for the Class of 2027 and the 35th-ranked linebacker overall.
In the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Stecker is the No. 4 player in Iowa, the 25th-ranked linebacker and the No. 348 player in the country.
Bettendorf Standout Had 77 Tackles This Past Fall
Stecker recorded 77 tackles, including 48 solo stops, with seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this past fall for the Bulldogs. He also recovered two fumbles on defense.
During his sophomore season, Stecker had 58 tackles, 36 solos stops and 7.5 tackles for loss.
This is the first Class of 2027 prospect to commit to Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes, who will face Vanderbilt in a bowl game later this month.
The most recent Hawkeye recruiting class includes several Iowa high school football standouts such as Julian Manson, Kasen Thomas, Colin Whitters, Ethan Headings and Carson Nielsen.