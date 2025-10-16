New Jersey North G5 High School Football Playoff Matchups If The Season Ended Today
For the 2025 NJSIAA football playoffs, public school teams qualify by having one of the 16 highest United Power Ranking (UPR) totals in their Super Section and group. The UPR system weighs power points and opponent strength index (OSI), requiring teams to play at least 60% of their games against New Jersey schools before the cutoff date. Teams will need at minimum three or more wins before the cutoff date of Oct. 25. Undefeated teams with at least seven wins also automatically qualify, and the top 16 qualifiers are then placed into two eight-team brackets.
North 1 Bracket
(1) West Orange vs. (8) Morristown
The Mountaineers are entering the postseason as heavy favorites behind a 5-2 record and a potent offense led by standout senior running back Farad Green, who just eclipsed 2,000 career rushing yards. Their season has had its highs and lows: they dropped a close 24-20 game to Phillipsburg on Oct. 3. But then, they dismantled Montclair 46-7 on Oct. 10, showcasing how potent they can be.
Coach Darnell Grant’s squad leans on a balanced offense and tough front line. For the struggling Colonials sitting at 2-5, an upset would require a flawless defensive effort and a controlled game to slow West Orange's formidable attack. Morristown edged Clifton 8–0 on Sept. 20. But they’ve also been beaten decisively: a 17–41 loss to Mount Olive is a sign of vulnerabilities. Morristown has talented returners, but will need one more win to qualify for the playoffs, as two-win teams are ineligible. Morristown has one more opportunity to shift seeding and vie to clinch their birth on Oct. 17 vs Morris Knolls.
(2) East Orange Campus vs. (7) Passaic
East Orange enters with a perfect 6-0 record and has outscored opponents by large margins — 34-6 over Bloomfield recently, 48-0 over Montclair, and 47-0 over Orange. Their roster features playmakers like QB Zachary Concepcion, WR Alex Hanks, RB Jaleel Halsey, and a pesky defense led by LB Quadir Parrish. Parrish has 61 tackles, 14.5 of them for loss and three sacks. The Indians are 3–3 overall this season, with a 2–0 league record. Their next two opponents are Paterson Kennedy on Oct. 17 for Homecoming, and closing out the regular season in an SFC Freedom Blue Division Championship game.
Their roster is anchored by RB Justin Griffin, who currently leads Passaic with 519 yards and four touchdowns, and a stingy defense allowing 12.8 points per game, led by the junior LB duo of Ryan Valdez and Kendrick Fernandez, who've already combined for over 110 tackles. This matchup would likely turn on two things: can East Orange’s dominant defense contain Griffin’s ground game, and can Passaic’s defense slow East Orange’s multiple scoring threats.
(3) Passaic County Tech vs. (6) Bloomfield
This matchup brings both present stakes and echoes of past drama. Back in 2017, Bloomfield stunned second-seeded PCTI in the first round of North 1, Group 5, beating them 21–3 in Wayne. That upset still resonates among both fan bases as proof that rankings don’t always decide November’s outcomes. In 2025, PCTI enters the playoff picture with recent momentum. The Bulldogs rolled to a 51–8 win over Irvington and a strong 56–14 victory vs. Eastside earlier in the season. They also have big losses, a 7–41 defeat to Ramapo and a 40-6 defeat to Burlington Township.
With a 4–3 overall record and powerful performances in both wins and losses, PCTI has shown offensive firepower behind QB Gabe Miles and RB Kadir Younge; a fiery duo. Defensively they also have the fiery LB duo of Ian McDuffie and Michael Moro, combining for 135 tackles. Bloomfield, sitting at 5–2 overall is no pushover. Their offense is led by senior QB Jeremy Tejada, who averages an astounding 114 rushing yards per game. Their defense, led by junior DL Makai Douglas, has totaled 29 sacks and 19 takeaways. Bloomfield will face Livingston on Oct. 16.
(4) Livingston vs. (5) Ridgewood
If Livingston meets Ridgewood in a first-round playoff showdown, it’s bound to be a physical, evenly matched contest. This would be their third matchup all-time, with all three being in the postseason. The series is tied 1-1. Lancers RB Abel Paul already has 1,200 plus yards and 12 rushing scores for the 4-3 Livingston Lancers. In recent games, Ridgewood has had difficulty containing opposing rushing attacks — for instance, in their loss to Piscataway they allowed 160 rushing yards. Their offense is led by Brody Perrapato, listed as their top rusher (63.0 yards/game) and leader in total touchdowns (6). Meanwhile Quinn Conneen is their defensive anchor, leading in tackles (60) and sacks (2.0). In a playoff setting, the battle will likely come down to Livingston’s ability to keep grinding on the ground versus Ridgewood’s push to force turnovers and make it a one-play game.
North 2 Bracket
(1) Bridgewater-Raritan vs. (8) Union (Technically)
Any team with fewer than 2 wins against NJSIAA member schools will automatically be ineligible for the State Tournament. Bridgewater-Raritan, the top seed, has been dominant this season with a balanced offense and stout defense. Their 5-2 record and consistent metrics suggest depth across the board. They’ve shown they can win close games — by narrow margins over Piscataway and Morris Knolls — and have depth to lean on. Union is struggling at 1-6; they would be a heavy underdog, but history says they can compete. Their last matchup in 2023 was a 27-21 OT Duel that saw Union prevail. Union would need to win its last two games against Phillipsburg and Elizabeth to make a playoff berth even possible. Don't sleep on this first-round matchup.
(2) Piscataway vs. (7) Linden
The Chiefs enter with a balanced offensive attack and strong momentum, while the Tigers, despite a difficult 2-5 regular season, possess a reputation for postseason toughness. Piscataway has had solid showings: they defeated Old Bridge 28–21 and edged Ridgewood 16–8 this year. QB Landon Pernell has 846 yards and 7 TDs on the year. For Linden to pull off the upset, their defense will have to contain Piscataway's potent offensive weapons, particularly junior RB Zaire Young. However, the Chiefs' playoff experience and offensive depth make them a formidable opponent, setting the stage for a compelling first-round contest.
(3) Elizabeth vs. (6) Irvington
Elizabeth has a 3–4 overall mark and has been capable of tight wins, including a 24–21 victory over Morristown on October 10. Their recent 24-21 win over Morristown featured quarterback A’rique Fleming throwing for 186 yards and contributing 117 rushing yards. Elizabeth’s offense leans on receivers Qua’Yon Williams Jr. (47.8 receiving yards/game) and Quameen Williams (41.3) as their top targets. On defense, Ezekiel Penick leads with 11.2 tackles per game. Meanwhile, Irvington is 3–4 overall, and though their UPR ranking shows them in the top half of North Group 5 teams, they’ve had both strong outings (44–20 win over Bayonne) and close losses (20–19 at West Orange). Irvington will play its eighth game against Union City, and Elizabeth will do the same, dueling against Watchung Hills. In a playoff scenario, the matchup will hinge on whether Elizabeth can sustain drives through the air and ground while keeping Fleming safe, and whether Irvington can disrupt that rhythm and take advantage of turnovers.
(4) Union City vs. (5) Bayonne
The rivalry between Union City and Bayonne is a classic Hudson County matchup, rooted in proximity, pride, and frequent hard-fought games. Union City enters this season as the defending 2024 North Group V sectional champion, having advanced all the way to the state final before falling to Toms River North. Union City has battled through a 3–3 record. Their signature win over Bayonne came when the Soaring Eagles defeated the Bees 27–14 on the road. In that game, RB Naythan Pena powered North City’s ground game with multiple short TD runs, pushing the Eagles ahead early. Union City’s defensive standouts, including DL John Melendez (2 sacks in the game) and LB Bryce Hampton, helped stifle Bayonne’s offense. Bayonne, meanwhile, is 4-3 and has been competitive in its own right. Nico Sampson leads their offense at QB, backed by a rushing attack spearheaded by Chance Fischer, who has produced big yardage games. Defensively, Bayonne relies on stalwarts like Kam Martin (54 tackles) and Xavier Paulino (five sacks) to anchor their secondary and rush lanes. Given Union City’s championship pedigree and depth, they’ll enter as favorites—but rivalry games often bring unexpected sparks.