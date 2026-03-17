New Jersey’s High School Basketball Roots Run Deep in the NCAA Tournament
Every March, the NCAA Tournament becomes college basketball’s biggest stage and scattered across rosters and coaching staffs this year is a familiar thread for Garden State basketball fans. From Camden to Jersey City to Elizabeth, a number of players and coaches who once starred on New Jersey high school courts are now preparing to compete in the sport’s most celebrated event.
Their paths are different, but their stories all begin in gyms and on blacktops throughout New Jersey.
UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley – St. Anthony
Point guard Dan Hurley starred at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City under father, legendary coach Bob Hurley Sr., during one of the most dominant eras in New Jersey basketball. Hurley helped lead the Friars to four consecutive NJSIAA state championships (1988-1991) and capped his senior season with a 31-1 record and No. 2 national ranking. Known for his leadership and defensive intensity, Hurley was considered one of the state’s top point guards before going on to star at Seton Hall.
Honors / Achievements
- Multiple-time All-Hudson County selection
- Key contributor to 4 straight state championships
- Team finished 31-1 nationally ranked No. 2 his senior year
Arkansas
D.J. Wagner – Camden
One of the most decorated guards in modern New Jersey basketball, D.J. Wagner starred at Camden High School and finished his career with 2,040 points while leading Camden to a 94-5 record during his varsity career. As a junior he averaged 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.1 steals while leading Camden to the NJSIAA Group 2 state championship. As a senior he averaged 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
Honors / Achievements
- McDonald’s All-American
- 3x Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year
- NJ.com Player of the Year
- 3× First Team All-State
- Iverson Classic National High School Player of the Year
- Nike Hoop Summit selection
Billy Richmond – St. Joseph (Metuchen)
Wing Billy Richmond emerged as a national recruit while playing at St. Joseph High School. The 6-6 forward averaged 19.6 points per game during his senior season, while also contributing strong rebounding numbers and defensive production against elite non-public competition.
Honors / Achievements
- Consensus Top-100 national recruit
- Named Honorable Mention All-State by several organizations
- Key contributor for perennial Non-Public powerhouse St. Joseph
Howard
Isaiah Brown – St. Rose (Belmar)
Guard Isaiah Brown began his high school career at St. Rose High School where he quickly became one of the Shore Conference’s most productive scorers. During his sophomore season he averaged 10.6 per game, showing strong shooting ability and playmaking before eventually transferring to prep school.
Honors / Achievements
- Shore Conference standout guard
- All-Division recognition
Kansas
Elmarko Jackson – St. Augustine Prep
Before moving to national prep powerhouse Academy of the New Church, Elmarko Jackson first developed at St. Augustine Prep in South Jersey. As a junior this versatile guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2 steals per game, showcasing elite all-around production.
Honors / Achievements
- McDonald’s All-American
- Top-25 national recruit
- All-Conference honors
Kentucky
Otega Oweh – Blair Academy
Athletic wing Otega Oweh starred at Blair Academy, averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while competing in one of the toughest prep schedules in the Northeast. Oweh routinely produced double-digit scoring games while contributing rebounds, steals and strong perimeter defense against national competition.
Honors / Achievements
- National Top-100 recruit
- All-Prep honors
- High-major Division I recruit
Lehigh
Joshua Ingram – The Patrick School
Combo guard Joshua Ingram developed at The Patrick School in Elizabeth, a national prep powerhouse. Playing against elite competition, Ingram consistently contributed as a scorer and secondary playmaker, averaging 21.6 points per game as a senior.
Honors / Achievements
- Played on nationally ranked prep program
- All-league recognition
Michigan
Elliott Cadeau – Bergen Catholic
Elite point guard Elliott Cadeau attended Bergen Catholic early in his high school career before moving to national prep competition. Cadeau became known for his elite playmaking ability and high assist totals, regularly posting double-digit assist games while orchestrating the offense. He averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 assists per game in his one season at Bergen Catholic.
Honors / Achievements
- Top-20 national recruit
- Elite international and AAU performer
Yaxel Lendeborg – Pennsauken High School
Forward Yaxel Lendeborg had a brief but productive high school career at Pennsauken High School before academic issues limited his time on the court. During his lone varsity season with the Indians before moving on to prep school, Lendeborg appeared in 11 games and scored 146 total points, averaging 13.3 points per game while also contributing significant rebounding and interior defense. Despite the shortened season, the 6-foot-9 forward showed flashes of the athleticism and physicality that would later define his college career.
Honors / Achievements
- Top-50 national recruit
- Elite prep school and AAU performer
Nebraska
Simeon Wilcher – Roselle Catholic
Guard Simeon Wilcher was one of the top players in the state while leading Roselle Catholic to back-to-back Non-Public B state championships. As a senior he averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, scoring double figures in 20 of 25 contests.
Honors / Achievements
- McDonald’s All-American
- NJ.com First Team All-State
- Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year candidate
- Key player on nationally ranked Roselle Catholic teams
Siena
Antonio Chandler – Piscataway
Guard Antonio Chandler played at Piscataway High School where he helped the Chiefs remain competitive in the Greater Middlesex Conference. Known for his scoring ability and defensive pressure, Chandler developed against one of the toughest schedules in New Jersey. He averaged 17.8 points per game as a senior.
Honors / Achievements
- Greater Middlesex Conference standout
- All-conference recognition
TCU
Jayden Pierre – Elizabeth
Guard Jayden Pierre was one of Union County’s top scorers during his career at Elizabeth High School. As a senior he averaged 18.1 points per game, combining perimeter shooting with aggressive drives to the basket.
Honors / Achievements
- All-Union County selection
- All-Group honors
Troy
Jamarques Lawrence – Roselle Catholic
Dynamic guard Jamarques Lawrence starred at perennial power Roselle Catholic where he averaged 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in leading the Lions to a 29-2 record. Known for his scoring and playmaking ability, Lawrence routinely produced double-digit scoring games while helping the Marauders compete for county and conference titles.
Honors / Achievements
- First-Team All-State
- First-Team All-Union County
UCLA Assistant Coach
Darren Savino – St. Anthony
Before becoming a longtime college assistant coach, Darren Savino played at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City under Bob Hurley Sr., learning the disciplined defensive system that made the Friars a national powerhouse.
Honors / Achievements
- Member of nationally-ranked St. Anthony program
- State championship contender
Wisconsin
Nick Boyd – St. Mary (Rutherford) / Don Bosco Prep
Guard Nick Boyd transferred from Don Bosco Prep to St. Mary High School where he became one of the state’s most prolific scorers, averaging 26.4 points per game as a senior. The crafty lefthanded Boyd scored 1,083 career high school points in just 41 games and set the St. Mary school record with 747 points as a senior.
Honors / Achievements
- League Player of the Year
- All-State selection
- St. Mary single-season scoring record holder
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A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.