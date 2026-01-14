One Raritan Wrestler Cleared, While a Teammate Faces a Two-Match Suspension
Raritan wrestler Justin Card, who was initially alleged to have knocked out Ocean Township wrestler Kersaint Ganthier, has been exonerated after it was determined by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) that it was a legal “hit” that caused the recipient, Ganthier, to “go limp” during a 120-pound bout, according to a story Wednesday by NJ Advance Media.
Teammate Jose Rodriguez Faces Two-Match Suspension for Punch
However, according to the same story, Card’s teammate, Jose Rodriguez, is facing a two-match suspension for punching Ocean Township’s Steven Perez in the face after Perez had recorded a pin following the 138-pound match.
“The NJSIAA was in contact with both schools,” NJSIAA spokesperson Mike Cherenson said. “We can confirm that one wrestler from Raritan High School has received a disqualification for throwing a punch. Based on our review of the incidents, NJSIAA will not be taking any further action against either school.”
That punishment is in accordance with a NJSIAA rule that states: “Any coach/player disqualified before, during or after an interscholastic event for unsportsmanlike flagrant verbal or physical misconduct will be disqualified from the next two regularly scheduled games/meets.”
Conflicting Accounts on Ganthier’s Condition
Raritan athletic director TJ O’Donnell is pushing back hard against claims from Ocean Township head coach Cip Apicelli that his wrestler, Kersaint Ganthier, was knocked out cold during their 120-pound match.
On Tuesday, Apicelli described how Ganthier “went limp” right after getting hit in the face. “As soon as he gets hit, he goes limp,” Apicelli said. “We started yelling ‘It’s a punch, it’s a punch.’ I think we’re the only people who saw it.”
O’Donnell strongly denied that Ganthier ever lost consciousness.
“I was with him the entire time and he never was unconscious,” O’Donnell said. He explained that he stayed right by Ganthier’s side behind the Ocean bench while waiting for the ambulance — which is why he even missed seeing a later punch at 138 pounds. “My concern was the Ocean wrestler.”
O’Donnell also suggested the real issue started earlier, in the first period, when Ganthier took an awkward fall and roll. “If you watch the video, you see the Ocean wrestler is wobbly at the end of the first period,” he pointed out.
Details from the Video and Match Sequence
Video obtained by NJ Advance Media (but not released publicly) shows Ganthier rocking back slightly on his heels when brought back to the center for the second period. Then, shortly after giving up a reversal, he gets struck by what looks like a left-arm cross-face from Raritan’s Card, hitting him in the facial area. It’s unclear exactly whether it was Card’s hand or arm that connected, or the precise spot.
Just six seconds after the blow, the referee stopped the match.
Raritan head coach Ethan Wolf defended the move on Tuesday, saying the cross-face “was within the window of being legal.” The official didn’t call it illegal or issue any penalty.
Apicelli noted Tuesday that Ganthier will “be out of the lineup for quite some time” but couldn’t share more details about the injury.
How the Dual Meet Escalated
What began as a typical dual meet — which Apicelli initially called “normal” — quickly turned chaotic after the 120-pound bout. The referee hit Ocean Township with two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties (at 138 and 144 pounds) and disqualified Raritan’s Rodriguez after he punched Ocean’s Perez in the face. With the win already secured after a pin at 157, Apicelli chose to forfeit the final four bouts.
In the end, Ocean Township came out on top.