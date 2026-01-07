Something Felt Different and the Results Proved It as Passaic Trio Takes Over Ocean Breeze
From the opening heats, the energy around Passaic’s camp felt different.
A Statement from the Opening Gun
The senior ace Justin Griffin exploded out of the blocks in the short sprint (55m), separating over the final 20 meters and finishing with command. His win set the tone, showing the field that Passaic was in Staten Island to compete, not simply to participate.
Justin Griffin: Speed That Separates
Griffin won 1st-Team All-League honors by running a scorching 6.67 laser-timed sprint, which saw competitors pale in comparison. Coming off a stellar All-County season and capping off a dominant football career, Griffin further exemplified his athletic prowess by capturing his second 1st-Team honor in Track and Field.
Griffin is also coming off a dominant spring track and field season in 2024, which saw him qualify for the Meet of Champions behind a near record-setting 10.87 time in the 100m. That time is good for second place all-time in school behind fellow former Indian, Robert East's 10.82. Both are in the top 10 in Passaic County history.
Jhosmil Cuello Answers with Power and Precision
Griffin placed first, but not too far behind, placing second was his teammate Jhosmil Cuello, who recorded a 6.81. That wasn't his only showcase of eloquence; in an impressive battle in the long jump vs PCTI's Ethan Justin, Cuello jumped 22 feet flat in his 3rd attempt, sealing the victory in style. That earned him his first 1st-Team All-League bid. Cuello kept the momentum rolling; his performance showcased both maturity and discipline, traits coaches have praised all season.
Jeremi Jimenez Closes the Sweep
Jeremi Jimenez completed the triple header. Running with poise, he turned in a decisive victory in the 55h, closing hard and finishing with an emotional celebration at the line as teammates and coaches surrounded him. The senior hurdler placed first with a personal record time of 7.94, leaving him standing alone in school history with the two best times in said event. This is also his first 1st-Team All-League bid.
What made the night stand out was not only the medals, but how each runner delivered in pressure situations. All three handled championship-level competition and expectations while still finding another gear when it mattered.
More Than Medals: A Program Gaining Belief
For Passaic, the results signal more than one strong meet. They represent rising belief across the program. Coach Bryan "Speedy" Sheppard describes this as daily deposits. The trio’s performance gives the Indians momentum heading into the rest of the indoor season. With Griffin, Cuello, and Jimenez leading the way, Passaic left Ocean Breeze with hardware, confidence, and the feeling that this group is just getting started.