High School

Warroad vs. Breck: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Class 1A Championship (2/21/2026)

Get in-game updates throughout the MSHSL Class 1A title game between the Warriors and the Mustangs.

Jack Butler

Grand Casino Arena during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul.
Grand Casino Arena during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL -- The No. 1 Warroad Warriors (23-5-1) play the No. 2 Breck Mustangs (27-1-1) in the 2026 MSHSL Class 1A girls hockey state championship on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to beging at 4 p.m.

The game features two prominent programs in Class 1A hockey. Warroad has five championships and eight runner-up finishes, including last season. Breck has won four titles.

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

