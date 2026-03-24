South Jersey Girls Flag Football League Launches at Moorestown High This Spring!

As spring returns to South Jersey, Moorestown High School will be opening its fields and stadium turf to a vibrant, girls-only youth flag football program.

Organized by NJ Gridiron Girls Flag Football, the league kicks off in April and runs through June, offering a safe, exciting, and fully non-contact environment where young female athletes of every background and skill level can discover the game, forge friendships, and build confidence.

Timing Aligns with Explosive Growth of the Sport

The timing could not be better. The NJSIAA is scheduled to vote in May on officially sanctioning girls flag football as its 35th varsity sport, with full implementation targeted for the 2026-27 school year. The sport has already expanded rapidly through pilot programs and club teams, appearing in more than 100 New Jersey high schools last year alone. It will also make its Olympic debut for both women and men at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, further elevating its profile.

Age-Appropriate Divisions and Game Formats

The program divides participants into two age-appropriate divisions to match their developmental stages. Athletes in kindergarten through eighth grade will compete in a dynamic 5v5 format, emphasizing fundamentals, quick decision-making, and fun. High schoolers in grades 9 through 12 will take the field in the more strategic 7v7 setup, preparing them for the growing high school landscape.

Convenient Sunday Schedule with On-Site Practices

Games unfold on Sunday afternoons between noon and 6 p.m., with the youngest divisions starting earliest so families can enjoy a full day together without late evenings. To boost skill development, one-hour on-site practices precede each game, allowing coaches and players to review strategies, sharpen techniques, and strengthen team bonds right before kickoff.

Affordable Access and Welcoming Environment

Registration remains straightforward and accessible at $175 per player, with flexible payment plans available to support busy households. Organizers emphasize that financial assistance will be handled confidentially and compassionately, ensuring no girl misses out due to cost. No prior football experience is required. In fact, complete beginners are not only welcomed but actively encouraged. Players need only bring cleats (soccer or football styles recommended), a mouth guard, and athletic clothing.

Jerseys, flags, and footballs are provided by the league. Residency in Moorestown is not a requirement as girls from neighboring towns, and across all of New Jersey are invited to join this growing sisterhood on the turf.

Passionate Founders with Deep Athletic Roots

Behind the league stands a passionate husband-and-wife team with deep roots in South Jersey athletics. Delran residents Anthony and Lori Martinez founded NJ Gridiron Girls Flag Football to fill a noticeable gap they discovered when researching opportunities for young girls. Lori, who works in Moorestown High School’s athletic department and is also a licensed massage therapist, saw firsthand the need for inclusive programming. Anthony, with more than 30 years of youth football coaching experience and current service as an NJSIAA official in multiple sports including girls flag football, brought expertise in player development, safety, and game integrity. When Lori texted him the idea to start a league, he responded with immediate and unwavering support.

Pure Intentions Drive the Mission

“We’re doing this because we’re really passionate about supporting female athletes, and when you have pure intentions, things go well,” Lori told the Moorestown Sun. “There’s no personal gain for us. We’re both in athletics. We’re both really passionate about the wellness of sports in general, and now we’re making girls flag football happen, and we’re so excited…We want this to be a place where girls feel seen, where they feel supported, where it’s inclusive, and where your coach is talking you up and making you believe in yourself.”

Building Confidence and Sisterhood on the Field

For the Martinez family, the heart of the league goes well beyond X’s and O’s or future varsity dreams. Their vision centers on creating a space where every participant feels truly seen and supported.

More Than Just a Game

While the program teaches core flag football skills, route running, flag pulling, defensive positioning, and teamwork, its deeper purpose focuses on holistic growth. Through positive coaching in a safe, encouraging environment, participants develop not only athletic ability but also leadership, resilience, confidence, and a sense of belonging. Organizers remain committed to the full physical, mental, and emotional well-being of every young woman who steps onto the field at Moorestown High School.

How to Join

As the April start date approaches and registration continues, visit www.njgridirongirls.com for details or sponsorship opportunities.