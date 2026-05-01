Two-time State Champion Basketball Coach in New Jersey Steps Down

A head coach that has guided the Plainfield boys basketball team to back-to-back NJSIAA Group IV titles made an announcement on Thursday.

Mike Gordon Jr., who coached the Cardinals for eight seasons, stated on social media that he is stepping down from the position.

Gordon provided a special post on his instagram:

After eight incredible years, I have made the decision to step down as head coach of the Plainfield High School Boys Basketball program.

This has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences of my life. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead this program and to work alongside such dedicated student-athletes, coaches, administrators and members of the Plainfield community. Together, we built something special...Defined not just by wins, but by accountability, resilience and character.

I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished. The journey started off with a lot of adversity, but we were able to weather the storm and right the ship. Over the past two seasons, we earned back-to-back Union County Conference Co-Championships, won a Union County Tournament Championships, and achieved back-to-back Group IV State Championships. Being recognized as the (top) team in the state and the top public school program reflects the hard work and commitment of everyone involved.

More than anything, I’m proud of the way our players and coaches represented Plainfield with pride and discipline.

Thank you to the administration, staff, players, families, and the entire Plainfield community for your unwavering support. The relationships and memories we’ve built will stay with me forever.

I am committed to helping with a smooth transition in any way I can. Plainfield will always be home and will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Gordon, an ex-basketball star at Plainfield, is the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,841 points. In his eight seasons as coach, the Cardinals compiled a 117-77 record.

Before Gordon took over the program in the lead-up to the 2018-19 campaign, Plainfield went 26-50 in three seasons.

The Cardinals currently have six state titles in program history, beating Montgomery in both the 2025 and 2026 Group IV championship games. Plainfield also won 27 games in both seasons.

Gordon told Mike Kinney of NJ.com that his son Micah, who played with the Cardinals for three seasons and was named the NJ.com Player of the Year as a junior, is “90% going to transfer” out of Plainfield. Gordon noted, however, that Micah does not have a destination at this time.

Micah Gordon, a four-star point guard and top recruit out of New Jersey, has received offers from Mississippi State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Seton Hall, VCU and other Division I schools.

“I just think that he’s created a lane for himself just in reference to who he’s becoming,” Mike Gordon said via NJ.com. “So he needs to be around high level players every day. Unfortunately, we don’t have too many 6-9, 6-10s walking around Plainfield that are going to challenge him at the rim every practice.”

Details on Mike Gordon’s future in coaching remains to be seen.

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