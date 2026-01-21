Speed, Power, and Records: Passaic Dominates County Track Championships Behind Star Trio
Passaic High School’s track and field program delivered a standout performance at the Passaic County Championships, fueled by elite efforts from Jeremi Jimenez, Justin Griffin, and Omar Tirado. The trio combined for multiple podium finishes, school records, and championship moments that highlighted the Indians’ speed and versatility.
Jeremi Jimenez Leads the Way
Jimenez, a senior, led the way in the hurdles, capturing first place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.86, setting a new school record in the process. He continued his strong meet by earning third place in the long jump, showcasing his athletic range across multiple disciplines.
Justin Griffin Turned The Most Impressive Performance
Griffin, also a senior, turned in one of the most impressive performances of the day, doubling up with county titles in both sprint events. Griffin won the 55-meter dash in 6.64, breaking the school record, then returned to claim first place in the 200 meters with a time of 22.54. His dominance on the track underscored his status as one of the county’s premier sprinters.
Omar Tirado Roles to Victory in the 800 Meters
Junior Omar Tirado added another highlight for Passaic by winning the 800 meters, securing his first indoor county championship. Tirado’s victory reflected steady race control and a strong finishing kick, marking a major milestone early in his varsity career.
All-County Honors Follow Championship Performances
All three athletes earned First Team All-Passaic County honors, a testament not only to their talent but also to the guidance of a dedicated coaching staff. Contributing to the trio’s championship success were coaches Michael Bravo, Danny Dugan, Bryan “Speedy” Sheppard, and Denise DiPaolo, whose work continues to elevate Passaic’s Track and Field program to countywide prominence.
Boys Team Scores
1. Passaic Co Technical Institute - 139
2. Lakeland Regional - 55
3. Passaic - 53
4. Clifton - 28
5. West Milford - 27
6. Wayne Hills - 25
7. De Paul Catholic- 18
8. Pompton Lakes - 16
9. Passaic Valley - 13
10. Manchester Regional - 12
11t. Wayne Valley - 6
11t. Eastside (Paterson) - 6
13. Eastern Christian - 2
13t. John F Kennedy (Paterson) - 2
Girls Team Scores
1. Passaic Co Technical Institute - 164
2. Lakeland Regional - 66
3. Clifton - 65
4. West Milford - 28
5. Wayne Hills - 26
6. Wayne Valley - 13
7. Hawthorne - 12
8. Passaic Valley - 10
9. John F Kennedy (Paterson) - 9
10. Eastside (Paterson) - 7
11. Pompton Lakes - 2