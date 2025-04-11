Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (4/11/2025)
Three teams in last week’s Top 10 tasted defeat in week three of the New Jersey high school softball scene while St. John Vianney and Donovan Catholic maintained their stranglehold on the first two spots in this week’s poll.
Here is the latest New Jersey Top 20 high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. St. John-Vianney (3-0)
St. John Vianney started the season strong, defeating two ranked opponents in its first three games with convincing victories over Colts Neck, 5-1, and Morris Catholic, 9-1. Despite a team batting average under .300, the Lancers have smashed five home runs, two of which came from two-time all-state catcher Elisabeth Figliolino. Madison McDougall, the reigning state Player of the Year, has been dominant on the mound, recording 40 strikeouts and a 0.67 ERA across 21 innings.
2. Donovan Catholic (5-0)
Donovan Catholic opened the season with a 2-0 shutout against Southern, then unleashed an offensive onslaught, racking up double-digit runs in each of their next four victories. Christina Ginex has been a standout, hitting 7-for-11 with four doubles and crossing the plate 11 times. Olivia Kurth has been just as impressive, going 8-for-12 and also scoring 11 runs. Meanwhile, Bella Maria has added her own flair, batting 7-for-18, driving in six runs, and scoring six times herself.
3. Steinert (3-0)
The Spartans have been an offensive juggernaut, averaging 12 runs per game across their opening three contests. However, they face a formidable challenge this Saturday against No. 9 Red Bank Catholic, led by All-State pitcher Lily Hagan. Francesca Castellano has been a key contributor early on, driving in seven runs in just three games. On the mound, Katie Simonka has been dominant, racking up 29 strikeouts over 12 innings pitched.
4. Notre Dame (4-0)
The Irish have outscored their four opponents by a combined score of 34-6. After defeating West Windsor-Plainsboro 7-1 in the opener, ND posted shutout wins over Nottingham (11-0) and Robbinsville (10-0), before edging No. 18 Allentown, 6-5.
5. Cedar Grove (4-0)
The Panthers delivered a decisive 13-5 victory against Mount St. Dominic, now ranked No. 8. Cayce Kavakich shone brightly, going 4-for-4 at the plate and reaching a milestone with her 150th career hit, as she steadily pursues the 200-hit mark. This offensive outburst marked Cedar Grove’s third game in four with 10 or more runs scored. The win also extended the Panthers’ impressive streak to 10 consecutive victories, a run that began during last year’s postseason.
6. Kingsway (6-0)
Hannah Weismer may be the state’s most electrifying hitter right now. The first-team All-State selection from last season has already launched six home runs, scored 12 runs, and driven in 17 through just six games. She’s not alone in powering the Dragons’ offense, though—Ava Snyder is hitting an impressive 12-for-22, while Olivia Sciulli is close behind at 12-for-23. Kingsway’s lineup has been relentless, piling up 11 or more runs in four of their six games so far.
7. Immaculate Heart Academy (5-0)
The Blue Eagles have soared out of the gate in North Jersey, securing a notable 3-2 upset against then-No. 8 Red Bank Catholic. Their hot start also includes an 8-6 triumph over state finalist Ramsey and a commanding 21-0 rout of Holy Angels. Leading the charge is three-time all-state catcher and Duke commit Gabby Shadek, who has already blasted three home runs in five games, bringing her career total to 39—the highest among active players in the state.
8. Mount St. Dominic Academy (3-1)
After a 3-0 start to the season, Mount got dealt its first loss of the season in a 13-5 outing against No. 5 Cedar Grove. The Lions managed 10 hits and drew two walks in that game, so they got on base but weren’t able to cash in. With five freshmen in the starting lineup for coach Rob Stern’s group, this is one of the youngest teams in the state but also one that should get better as it gains more experience and gets more battle tested. There are still questions in the circle at this time for Mount, but the offense has shown an ability to turn it on when it has to.
9. Vineland (3-1)
Vineland's offense erupted on Wednesday, crushing Mainland 18-1. Franki Celebre and Leah Mears kept their hot starts going, each recording three hits, three runs, and three RBI. Brooklyn Lopez debuted this season, earning the win with three strong innings pitched.
10. Red Bank Catholic (3-1)
Red Bank Catholic fell 3-2 to Immaculate Heart, squandering a 2-0 lead However, the Caseys boast two victories against then-ranked teams, defeating Middletown North 6-2 and Marlboro 8-2. Grace Lombardi is batting .615 early on, while Jayden Kane, Nicole Knox, and Brianna Santangelo have each hit two home runs.
11. North Hunterdon (3-0)
The Lions have unleashed an explosive offensive onslaught, amassing an impressive 48 runs across their opening trio of games. Their dominance was on full display in a commanding 19-0 demolition of Hillsborough and a 13-1 thrashing of Gov. Livingston. Leading the charge, Sammie Dougherty and Katie Reed have been unstoppable at the plate, each launching three home runs already in just three games, setting a torrid pace for the season.
12. Middletown North (3-1)
Hailey Keiser is batting 6-for-14 for an offense that, as typical, is struggling to generate runs. The Lions have hit three doubles but no other extra-base hits or stolen bases. However, ace pitcher Madilynn Boyce continues to keep Middletown North competitive, giving the team a chance to score the few runs she needs. The Seton Hall commit has recorded 62 strikeouts in 27 innings, and after a rocky start, her ERA has improved to 2.59.
13. Hanover Park (1-1)
The Hornets opened their season with an impressive 6-5 win over a No. 16 Morris Catholic squad thanks to a big seventh inning in that one to close things out. That was followed up by a 7-2 loss to Livingston but some major tests are upcoming for coach Sergio Rodriguez’s team with Northern Highlands, Whippany Park, Morris Knolls and Cedar Grove all in the next two weeks.
14. Columbia (3-0)
Coach Cliff Smith’s squad is off to a blazing 3-0 start, allowing just one run across three games—a lone run in an 11-1 rout of Caldwell. Their most impressive victory came in their latest outing, a 7-0 shutout on the road against a state-ranked Randolph team.
15. Watchung Hills (2-0)
Watchung Hills kicked off its season later than most but has hit the ground running. The Warriors opened with a convincing 7-1 victory over Cranford, then followed it with a dramatic 1-0, nine-inning win against Summit, sealed by Peyton Kaftus’ walk-off single. All-Stater Mia Simon delivered a standout performance, striking out 11 and allowing just six hits in the shutout.
16. Morris Catholic (2-2)
Despite a week with a 1-1 record, which featured a commanding 7-0 victory over a Wallington team boasting an All-State pitcher, the Crusaders faced a setback against No. 13 Hanover Park. The win against Wallington ended a two-game losing streak, which included a 9-1 defeat to the top-ranked St. John Vianney. Pitcher Sofia Reisinger has also recorded 50 strikeouts in just 24.2 innings, establishing herself as one of the leading strikeout pitchers in the state.
17. Allentown (4-3)
The Redbirds started the season with impressive momentum, having outscored their three opponents by a total of 27-5. They began the season with victories against Delran (8-2) and Hopewell Valley (7-2), culminating in a flawless 3-0 record following a decisive 12-1 win over Princeton. In their latest match, the Redbirds faced a tough challenge against No. 4 Notre Dame, narrowly losing the game 6-5.
18. Gloucester (2-0)
The Lions secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against their local and Colonial Conference rival, Audubon, on Wednesday, showcasing their trademark robust defense. Emma Dick delivered an impressive performance, allowing only one hit, issuing one walk, and recording three strikeouts. Sophomore Bailey Schoenfeldt has contributed significantly, scoring four of the Lions’ seven runs in their first two games.
19. Randolph (3-1)
The Rams secured an impressive 4-2 victory against Morris Knolls last week. This win allowed them to remain in the rankings, even after suffering a 7-0 defeat to 14th-ranked Columbia, during which they only recorded three hits.
20. Ramsey (3-2)
Ramsey has won its last two games, knocking off Indian Hills 7-2 before blasting Ridgefield by a count of 16-1.
