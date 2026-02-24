Vote: Who is the Florida Big Bend High School Softball Player of the Week? - Feb. 24, 2026
As everyone is gearing up for week two of the high school softball season in the Big Bend region of Florida, let's take a moment to recognize some of the outstanding performances from last week.
Our nominees put together some terrific offensive and pitching performances, and on top of that, Chiles features three outstanding players up as nominees.
Meanwhile, Wakulla, North Florida Christian and Taylor County each feature two players as player of the week nominees.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Florida Big Bend high school softball player of the week.
Send future player of the week nominations to reed_green1582@hotmail.com or reach out to him on X at @reed_green7.
Voting will close on March 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominations:
Anna Kate Barber, Chiles
Barber picked up from where she left off last season from the circle in the 12-0 win over St. John Paul II. She pitched six innings, allowed two hits, three walks and struck out 11 batters. Offensively, she tallied five hits, three doubles, four RBIs, four stolen bases and scored five runs.
Mia Hemenway, Chiles
The home run leader for the entire state of Florida from last season got her season going with five hits, two doubles, five RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored in the first two games of the season.
Jayci Mapes, Wakulla
Mapes got her season underway with a win over Port St. Joe. In the 9-2 victory, Mapes pitched six innings, allowed one hit, two earned runs, four walks and struck out 11 batters. Offensively, she managed to get on base three times, and she stole one base and scored a run.
Makenzie Marlow, Wakulla
In the win over Port St. Joe, Marlow finished with two hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and one run scored.
Reese Sparkman, North Florida Christian
In the wins over Godby and Wakulla Christian School, Sparkman finished with four hits, one home run, two doubles, eight RBIs, one stolen base and six runs scored.
Brynlee Pafford, North Florida Christian
In the two wins last week, Pafford tallied five hits, two doubles, seven RBIs and five runs scored.
Logan Bass, Madison County
In the 14-1 win over Lafayette, Bass was 2/2 with one home run, one double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Jayden Freed, Taylor County
In the two wins over Jefferson County and Leon, Freed finished with five hits, three doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Hannah McAfee, Taylor County
Like Freed, McAfee got her season started extremely well from the plate. In the two wins, she tallied four hits, three doubles, five RBIs, one stolen base and four runs scored.
Lily Trumbower, Chiles
Trumbower got her season going with four hits, one triple, two RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored in the first two games of the season.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.