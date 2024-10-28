High School

Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/28/2024)

Bergen Catholic finishes as the undisputed No. 1 as the regular season comes to a close and the playoffs begin

Andy Villamarzo

Montvale, NJ -- October 26, 2024 -- Xavier Jackson of Bergen Catholic after he returned this interception for a TD late in the game, as St. Joseph hosted Bergen Catholic in the battle of the number 6 and number 1 ranked teams in the USA Today NJ poll. Bergen won the game 28-17.
Montvale, NJ -- October 26, 2024 -- Xavier Jackson of Bergen Catholic after he returned this interception for a TD late in the game, as St. Joseph hosted Bergen Catholic in the battle of the number 6 and number 1 ranked teams in the USA Today NJ poll. Bergen won the game 28-17. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Oct. 24-26 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by new No. 2 Hun, Winslow Township and Don Bosco Prep.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into the playoff portion of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings

1. Bergen Catholic (7-1)

Bergen Catholic
Sep 28, 2024; Oradell, NJ, USA; Don Bosco football at Bergen Catholic. BC #17 QB Dominic Campanile hands the ball to BC #6 Najee Calhoun. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none.

2. Hun (8-1)

Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.

3. Winslow Township (9-0)

The Winslow Township High School football team
The Winslow Township High School football team enters the field prior to the Group 4 state semifinal football game between Mainland and Winslow Township played at Winslow Township High School on Friday, November 17, 2023. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Eagles showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated a good Cherokee squad, 44-0.

4. Don Bosco Prep (5-3)

DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #10 Hunter Ditrano celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #10 Hunter Ditrano celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be the best 5-3 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for real.

5. Delbarton (6-2)

Demarion football
Christian Zebrowski, of Delbarton, runs away from Benjamin Carey, of Bergen Catholic, just before being sacked in the fourth quarter, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Wave made their biggest statement of the season when they upended previously undefeated DePaul Catholic in an absolute thriller, 52-51.

6. DePaul Catholic (7-1)

St. Joseph Academy at DePaul Catholic in a NJSIAA Non-Public B football semifinal on Friday, November 18, 2022. DP #8 De'zie
St. Joseph Academy at DePaul Catholic in a NJSIAA Non-Public B football semifinal on Friday, November 18, 2022. DP #8 De'zie Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. / Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

In one of the state's most exciting games of the final week of the regular season, DePaul Catholic fell 52-51 to Delabarton.

7. St.Joseph Regional (5-3)

Dropping St. Joseph Regional too far down the rankings because of a 28-17 loss to top ranked Bergen Catholic last week seems a little unfair.

8. Toms River North (9-0)

Through nine games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 341-39. The Mariners have notched five shutout wins this fall.

9. Somerville (9-0)

Somerville football
Somerville's Terrell Mitchell (5) runs the ball against Hillsborough on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Somerville high school football field. / Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 1,078 yards and 16 touchdowns and just two picks in eight games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer so far.

10. Holy Spirit (7-1)

The Spartans just slipped by Ocean City, 15-13, a couple weeks ago. We're looking forward to a tilt between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City.

11. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2)

After falling 35-34 to Paramus Catholic a couple weeks ago, the Trojans have bounced back with three straight wins.

12. Mainland Regional (6-3)

It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. We keep the Mustangs higher in our rankings despite a 47-24 loss to Winslow Township.

13. Camden (6-2)

Mahki Brunson has played well in his senior season, with the quarterback completing 100-of-182 passes for 1,298 yards and 15 touchdowns.

14. St. Peters’ Prep (4-4)

The last few games have been a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they took on Don Bosco Prep and Pope John XXIII. The Marauders were coming off a 54-21 loss to No. 2 DePaul Catholic before defeating Pope John XXIII 58-47.

15. Rumson-Fair Haven (8-0)

The Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a 49-7 victory over Colts Neck.

16. Atlantic City (6-2)

Atlantic City football
Atlantic City High School's head football coach Keenan Wright warms up his players prior to the Battle at the Beach IV football game between Mainland and Atlantic City played at Ocean City High School on Thursday, August 29, 2024. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vikings have pulled off six wins in a row with victories over Cedar Creek, Ocean City, Cherokee, Eastern, Vineland and Hammonton. What's the ceiling for this group as the playoffs begin?

17. Rancocas Valley (7-2)

Rancocas Valley re-entered the rankings last week after a solid 20-14 victory over a very good St. Augustine Prep team.

18. Red Bank Catholic (453)

Rumson’s Tobias Najenson takes down Red Bank quarterback Frankie Williams for a loss in second half action. Rumson/Fair Haven
Rumson’s Tobias Najenson takes down Red Bank quarterback Frankie Williams for a loss in second half action. Rumson/Fair Haven football defeats Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank NJ on October 10, 2024. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Red Bank Catholic have had one of the toughest schedules in the second half of the season and have fared pretty well.

19. St. Augustine Prep (6-3)

The Hermits make their way back into the rankings after a 27-21 victory over Millville last week.

20. Millville (6-2)

Members of the Millville football team stand for the national anthem prior to the game between Winslow and Millville played a
Members of the Millville football team stand for the national anthem prior to the game between Winslow and Millville played at Millville High School on Friday, September 27, 2024. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 1,236 yards, 16 touchdowns and one mere interception this season. A surprising 27-21 loss to St. Augustine Prep drops Millville down to No. 21.

21. Hopewell Valley Central (9-0)

Closest contest this season for Hopewell Valley Central was a 13-12 win over Burlington Township. They conclude the regular season with a undefeated mark.

22. Union City (7-1)

The Soaring Eagles ended the regular season with a 48-0 rout of Columbia last week.

23. Cedar Grove (9-0)

Cedar Grove finished the regular season undefeated when they defeated Boonton, 56-23.

24. Pascack Valley (7-1)

The Panthers re-enter the state rankings after notching a 27-21 victory over NV - Old Tappan last week. A solid win for Pascack Valley.

25. Pope John XXIII (2-6)

Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph Regional, St. Peters' Prep and Paramus Catholic. All five teams are ranked on this list.

Follow SBLive New Jersey throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

