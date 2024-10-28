Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/28/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Oct. 24-26 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by new No. 2 Hun, Winslow Township and Don Bosco Prep.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into the playoff portion of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (7-1)
Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none.
2. Hun (8-1)
Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.
3. Winslow Township (9-0)
The Eagles showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated a good Cherokee squad, 44-0.
4. Don Bosco Prep (5-3)
This might be the best 5-3 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for real.
5. Delbarton (6-2)
The Green Wave made their biggest statement of the season when they upended previously undefeated DePaul Catholic in an absolute thriller, 52-51.
6. DePaul Catholic (7-1)
In one of the state's most exciting games of the final week of the regular season, DePaul Catholic fell 52-51 to Delabarton.
7. St.Joseph Regional (5-3)
Dropping St. Joseph Regional too far down the rankings because of a 28-17 loss to top ranked Bergen Catholic last week seems a little unfair.
8. Toms River North (9-0)
Through nine games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 341-39. The Mariners have notched five shutout wins this fall.
9. Somerville (9-0)
Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 1,078 yards and 16 touchdowns and just two picks in eight games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer so far.
10. Holy Spirit (7-1)
The Spartans just slipped by Ocean City, 15-13, a couple weeks ago. We're looking forward to a tilt between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City.
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2)
After falling 35-34 to Paramus Catholic a couple weeks ago, the Trojans have bounced back with three straight wins.
12. Mainland Regional (6-3)
It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. We keep the Mustangs higher in our rankings despite a 47-24 loss to Winslow Township.
13. Camden (6-2)
Mahki Brunson has played well in his senior season, with the quarterback completing 100-of-182 passes for 1,298 yards and 15 touchdowns.
14. St. Peters’ Prep (4-4)
The last few games have been a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they took on Don Bosco Prep and Pope John XXIII. The Marauders were coming off a 54-21 loss to No. 2 DePaul Catholic before defeating Pope John XXIII 58-47.
15. Rumson-Fair Haven (8-0)
The Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a 49-7 victory over Colts Neck.
16. Atlantic City (6-2)
The Vikings have pulled off six wins in a row with victories over Cedar Creek, Ocean City, Cherokee, Eastern, Vineland and Hammonton. What's the ceiling for this group as the playoffs begin?
17. Rancocas Valley (7-2)
Rancocas Valley re-entered the rankings last week after a solid 20-14 victory over a very good St. Augustine Prep team.
18. Red Bank Catholic (453)
Red Bank Catholic have had one of the toughest schedules in the second half of the season and have fared pretty well.
19. St. Augustine Prep (6-3)
The Hermits make their way back into the rankings after a 27-21 victory over Millville last week.
20. Millville (6-2)
Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 1,236 yards, 16 touchdowns and one mere interception this season. A surprising 27-21 loss to St. Augustine Prep drops Millville down to No. 21.
21. Hopewell Valley Central (9-0)
Closest contest this season for Hopewell Valley Central was a 13-12 win over Burlington Township. They conclude the regular season with a undefeated mark.
22. Union City (7-1)
The Soaring Eagles ended the regular season with a 48-0 rout of Columbia last week.
23. Cedar Grove (9-0)
Cedar Grove finished the regular season undefeated when they defeated Boonton, 56-23.
24. Pascack Valley (7-1)
The Panthers re-enter the state rankings after notching a 27-21 victory over NV - Old Tappan last week. A solid win for Pascack Valley.
25. Pope John XXIII (2-6)
Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph Regional, St. Peters' Prep and Paramus Catholic. All five teams are ranked on this list.
