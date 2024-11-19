Top 25 New Jersey High School Football Rankings (11/19/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Nov. 15-17 and there was plenty of great playoff action taking place.
The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by new No. 2 Hun, Winslow Township and Don Bosco Prep.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into the final playoff portion of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (9-1)
Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none.
2. Hun (9-1)
Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.
3. Winslow Township (12-0)
The Eagles showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated a good Shawnee squad, 32-8.
4. Don Bosco Prep (7-3)
This might be the best 7-3 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for real.
5. DePaul Catholic (9-1)
DePaul Catholic just keeps rolling through the postseason, soundly defeating Paul VI, 45-14.
6. St.Joseph Regional (6-4)
St. Joseph Regional continues to impress and did so last week in a 20-7 victory over St. Peter's Prep.
7. St. Augustine Prep (7-3)
The Hermits make their way back into the rankings after a narrow 9-7 victory over Delbarton last week.
8. Toms River North (12-0)
Through twelve games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 459-86. The Mariners have notched five shutout wins this fall.
9. Somerville (12-0)
Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for over 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns and just three picks in twelve games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer so far.
10. Millville (9-2)
Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 1,972 yards, 23 touchdowns and two mere interceptions this season. Millville cruised by Brick Memorial last week.
11. Delbarton (7-3)
The Green Wave's season ended last week with a heartbreaking 9-7 loss to St. Augustine Prep in the playoffs.
12. Holy Spirit (9-1)
The Spartans just slipped by Ocean City, 15-13, a few weeks ago. Holy Spirit barely edged out St. Thomas Aquinas, 35-31.
13. Mainland Regional (9-3)
It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. Mainland Regional is on a hot streak right now, winners of its last four games.
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-3)
After falling 35-31 to Holy Spirit last week in the playoffs, the Trojans season is now over.
15. Camden (8-3)
After winning four in a row, Camden's season was ended by Point Pleasant Boro in a 15-7 loss.
16. Rumson-Fair Haven (11-0)
The Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a 38-14 victory over Wall Township.
17. Washington Township (10-2)
Washington Township comes in like gang busters into this week's rankings after a 27-6 shellacking of Atlantic City.
18. Rancocas Valley (9-3)
Rancocas Valley re-entered the rankings a few weeks ago after a solid 20-14 victory over a very good St. Augustine Prep team. Their season ended with a 42-27 loss to Toms River North.
19. Point Pleasant Boro (10-2)
Point Pleasant Boro have really come on as of late, featuring one of the tougher schedules in the second half of the season and have fared pretty well.
20. St. Peter's Prep (4-6)
The last few games have been a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they took on many of the state's best teams. Their season ended with a 20-7 loss to St. Joseph Regional.
21. Union City (10-1)
The Soaring Eagles ended the regular season with a 48-0 rout of Columbia last week. Most recent victory was a 34-29 playoff win over Passaic County Tech.
22. Cedar Grove (12-0)
Cedar Grove finished the regular season undefeated when they defeated Boonton, 56-23. The soundly defeated New Providence, 53-28, last week in the postseason.
23. Pascack Valley (10-1)
The Panthers re-enter the state rankings after notching a 27-21 victory over NV - Old Tappan a few weeks ago. They recently beat River Dell, 38-0, a solid win for Pascack Valley.
24. Pope John XXIII (4-7)
Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph Regional, St. Peters' Prep and Paramus Catholic. All five teams are ranked on this list.
25. NV-Old Tappan (10-1)
The Golden Knights make their debut into the rankings after a 41-13 thrashing of West Essex last week.
