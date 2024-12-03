High School

Top 25 New Jersey High School Football Rankings (12/3/2024)

Bergen Catholic claiming the state's top classification state championship solidifies its spot at No. 1

Andy Villamarzo

Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. Bergen Catholic celebrates defeating Don Bosco.
Nov 29, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco in the NJSIAA Non-Public A football final at MetLife Stadium. Bergen Catholic celebrates defeating Don Bosco. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Nov. 21-23 and there was plenty of great playoff action taking place.

The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic after winning then followed by new No. 2 Hun, Winslow Township and Don Bosco Prep.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into the final playoff portion of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings

1. Bergen Catholic (11-1)

Bergen Catholic
Sep 28, 2024; Oradell, NJ, USA; Don Bosco football at Bergen Catholic. BC #17 QB Dominic Campanile hands the ball to BC #6 Najee Calhoun. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none. Bergen Catholic capped a banner year with a dominanting 25-7 win over Don Bosco Prep for the Non-Public A state crown.

2. DePaul Catholic (11-1)

DePaul's head coach Nick Campanile holds the championship trophy with his team after a 33-21
DePaul's head coach Nick Campanile holds the championship trophy with his team after a 33-21 victory during the NJSIAA Non-Public B high school football championship game between DePaul and Pope John on Friday, Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DePaul Catholic just keeps rolling through and they ended it with a sound 33-21 win over Pope John XXIII for the Non-Public B state title.

3. Hun (9-1)

Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.

4. Winslow Township (13-0)

The Winslow Township High School football team
The Winslow Township High School football team enters the field prior to the Group 4 state semifinal football game between Mainland and Winslow Township played at Winslow Township High School on Friday, November 17, 2023. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Eagles showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated a good Millville squad, 13-7.

5. Don Bosco Prep (8-4)

DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #10 Hunter Ditrano celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #10 Hunter Ditrano celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be the best 8-4 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for real. Losing to Bergen Catholic a second time, this one being in the Non-Public A state championship game, 25-7, hurts just a little bit more.

6. Toms River North (14-0)

North’s Ja’Elyne Matthews holds up the trophy. Toms River North dominates Union City 41-14
North’s Ja’Elyne Matthews holds up the trophy. Toms River North dominates Union City 41-14 for their third straight NJSIAA Group 5 Football Championship at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 29, 2024. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through 14 games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 527-110. The Mariners have notched five shutout wins this fall and capped it off with a dominant 41-14 victory over Union City for the Group 5 state championship.

7. St.Joseph Regional (6-5)

St. Joseph Regional's season ended last week in a heartbreaking 20-14 loss to Bergen Catholic.

8. Rumson-Fair Haven (12-0)

The Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a 44-10 victory over Point Pleasant Boro.

9. Union City (11-2)

North’s TJ Valerio pushes hard but can’t quite make it into the end zone in early action.
North’s TJ Valerio pushes hard but can’t quite make it into the end zone in early action. Toms River North dominates Union City 41-14 for their third straight NJSIAA Group 5 Football Championship at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 29, 2024. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Soaring Eagles ended the regular season with a 48-0 rout of Columbia last week. Most recent game was against Toms River North in the Group 5 state title game, falling 41-14 at MetLife Stadium.

10. Glassboro (13-0)

Glassboro takes the field during the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game against Cedar Grove on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at MetLif
Glassboro takes the field during the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game against Cedar Grove on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dominance is how the Bullsdogs ended the season in the Group 1 state championship game, cruising by previously undefeated Cedar Grove, 56-14.

11. NV-Old Tappan (12-1)

Alexander Orecchio (12) gets help from his Old Tappan teammate, Jack Horgan (58), just before scoring a touchdown in the thir
Alexander Orecchio (12) gets help from his Old Tappan teammate, Jack Horgan (58), just before scoring a touchdown in the third quarter, Sunday, December 1, 2024, in Piscataway. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Golden Knights notched winning the Group 3 state championship by defeating Mainland Regional, 28-16. It's been a strong season capped with hoisting a title.

12. St. Augustine Prep (7-4)

The Hermits' season ended last week with a 35-14 loss to Don Bosco Prep.

13. Somerville (12-1)

Somerville football
Somerville's Terrell Mitchell (5) runs the ball against Hillsborough on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Somerville high school football field. / Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pioneers' season ended last week when they lost to Mainland Regional, 36-34.

14. Millville (9-3)

Millville's season ended last week with a 13-7 loss to Winslow Township.

15. Mainland Regional (10-4)

The Mustangs were a hard team to read all season long and they finished it with one more game that was difficult to read. Mainland Regional fell, 28-16, against NV Old-Tappan for the Group 3 state championship.

16. Delbarton (7-3)

The Green Wave's season ended last week with a heartbreaking 9-7 loss to St. Augustine Prep in the playoffs.

17. Holy Spirit (9-2)

The Spartans just slipped by Ocean City, 15-13, a few weeks ago. Holy Spirit's season ended with a 41-7 loss to DePaul Catholic.

18. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-3)

After falling 35-31 to Holy Spirit last week in the playoffs, the Trojans season is now over.

19. Camden (8-3)

After winning four in a row, Camden's season was ended by Point Pleasant Boro in a 15-7 loss.

20. Washington Township (10-3)

Washington Township's season ended with a 27-10 loss Toms River North.

21. Rancocas Valley (9-3)

Rancocas Valley re-entered the rankings a few weeks ago after a solid 20-14 victory over a very good St. Augustine Prep team. Their season ended with a 42-27 loss to Toms River North.

22. St. Peter's Prep (4-6)

The last few games have been a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they took on many of the state's best teams. Their season ended with a 20-7 loss to St. Joseph Regional.

23. Cedar Grove (13-1)

Cedar Grove #1 Jackson Morrice and Glassboro #5 Davon Barr during the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game on Friday, Nov. 29, 20
Cedar Grove #1 Jackson Morrice and Glassboro #5 Davon Barr during the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cedar Grove's undefeated season ended at the hands of Glassboro, falling in the Group 1 title game, 56-14.

24. Pope John XXIII (5-8)

Pope John head football coach Dom Gaston leads football practice at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta, NJ Tuesda
Pope John head football coach Dom Gaston leads football practice at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta, NJ Tuesday, September 26, 2023. / Tanya Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph Regional, St. Peters' Prep and Paramus Catholic. All five teams are ranked on this list. Pope John XXIII's season ended with a state title berth, but fell 33-21 to DePaul Catholic in the Non-Public B championship at MetLife Stadium.

25. Pascack Valley (10-2)

The Panthers re-entered the state rankings after notching a 27-21 victory over NV - Old Tappan a few weeks ago. Pascack Valley's season ended with a 43-14 loss to NV - Old Tappan.

Follow SBLive New Jersey throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New Jersey