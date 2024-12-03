Top 25 New Jersey High School Football Rankings (12/3/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Nov. 21-23 and there was plenty of great playoff action taking place.
The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic after winning then followed by new No. 2 Hun, Winslow Township and Don Bosco Prep.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into the final playoff portion of the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Bergen Catholic (11-1)
Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none. Bergen Catholic capped a banner year with a dominanting 25-7 win over Don Bosco Prep for the Non-Public A state crown.
2. DePaul Catholic (11-1)
DePaul Catholic just keeps rolling through and they ended it with a sound 33-21 win over Pope John XXIII for the Non-Public B state title.
3. Hun (9-1)
Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.
4. Winslow Township (13-0)
The Eagles showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated a good Millville squad, 13-7.
5. Don Bosco Prep (8-4)
This might be the best 8-4 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for real. Losing to Bergen Catholic a second time, this one being in the Non-Public A state championship game, 25-7, hurts just a little bit more.
6. Toms River North (14-0)
Through 14 games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 527-110. The Mariners have notched five shutout wins this fall and capped it off with a dominant 41-14 victory over Union City for the Group 5 state championship.
7. St.Joseph Regional (6-5)
St. Joseph Regional's season ended last week in a heartbreaking 20-14 loss to Bergen Catholic.
8. Rumson-Fair Haven (12-0)
The Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a 44-10 victory over Point Pleasant Boro.
9. Union City (11-2)
The Soaring Eagles ended the regular season with a 48-0 rout of Columbia last week. Most recent game was against Toms River North in the Group 5 state title game, falling 41-14 at MetLife Stadium.
10. Glassboro (13-0)
Dominance is how the Bullsdogs ended the season in the Group 1 state championship game, cruising by previously undefeated Cedar Grove, 56-14.
11. NV-Old Tappan (12-1)
The Golden Knights notched winning the Group 3 state championship by defeating Mainland Regional, 28-16. It's been a strong season capped with hoisting a title.
12. St. Augustine Prep (7-4)
The Hermits' season ended last week with a 35-14 loss to Don Bosco Prep.
13. Somerville (12-1)
The Pioneers' season ended last week when they lost to Mainland Regional, 36-34.
14. Millville (9-3)
Millville's season ended last week with a 13-7 loss to Winslow Township.
15. Mainland Regional (10-4)
The Mustangs were a hard team to read all season long and they finished it with one more game that was difficult to read. Mainland Regional fell, 28-16, against NV Old-Tappan for the Group 3 state championship.
16. Delbarton (7-3)
The Green Wave's season ended last week with a heartbreaking 9-7 loss to St. Augustine Prep in the playoffs.
17. Holy Spirit (9-2)
The Spartans just slipped by Ocean City, 15-13, a few weeks ago. Holy Spirit's season ended with a 41-7 loss to DePaul Catholic.
18. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-3)
After falling 35-31 to Holy Spirit last week in the playoffs, the Trojans season is now over.
19. Camden (8-3)
After winning four in a row, Camden's season was ended by Point Pleasant Boro in a 15-7 loss.
20. Washington Township (10-3)
Washington Township's season ended with a 27-10 loss Toms River North.
21. Rancocas Valley (9-3)
Rancocas Valley re-entered the rankings a few weeks ago after a solid 20-14 victory over a very good St. Augustine Prep team. Their season ended with a 42-27 loss to Toms River North.
22. St. Peter's Prep (4-6)
The last few games have been a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they took on many of the state's best teams. Their season ended with a 20-7 loss to St. Joseph Regional.
23. Cedar Grove (13-1)
Cedar Grove's undefeated season ended at the hands of Glassboro, falling in the Group 1 title game, 56-14.
24. Pope John XXIII (5-8)
Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph Regional, St. Peters' Prep and Paramus Catholic. All five teams are ranked on this list. Pope John XXIII's season ended with a state title berth, but fell 33-21 to DePaul Catholic in the Non-Public B championship at MetLife Stadium.
25. Pascack Valley (10-2)
The Panthers re-entered the state rankings after notching a 27-21 victory over NV - Old Tappan a few weeks ago. Pascack Valley's season ended with a 43-14 loss to NV - Old Tappan.
