Trio of South Jersey Baseball Stars Make History with Toronto Blue Jays Reunion
Three former South Jersey baseball stars, Buddy Kennedy from Millville, Davis Schneider from Eastern (Voorhees, NJ), and Haddonfield’s Joey Loperfido, all 2017 high school graduates, have recently come together as teammates on the Toronto Blue Jays, marking a significant and rare milestone for the region.
MLB’s South Jersey Roots Run Deep
South Jersey has long left its imprint on professional baseball, most recently in the form of Millville’s Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, but this moment stands out. For the first time, three players from the 856 area code are playing on the same Major League roster simultaneously.
The reunion of Kennedy, Schneider, and Loperfido highlights the strength of South Jersey’s rich baseball community. The region, encompassing Camden, Gloucester, and Burlington counties, has produced numerous professional players, including Hall of Famer Goose Goslin, former All-Star Sean Doolittle, and, of course, Trout.
Blue Jays' manager John Schneider also has a personal connection to the region as a South Jersey native from Princeton, N.J.
Infielder Kennedy the Newest Jersey Guy on Blue Jays
Kennedy, primarily a third baseman, earned a call-up to the Blue Jays from Triple-A Buffalo before an August game vs. Colorado. The versatile utility player, previously with the Phillies this season, now joins Schneider andLoperfido on the roster of the American League East frontrunners.
“I’m thrilled to be part of this team,” Kennedy told nj.com. “Playing alongside Davis and Lope is amazing. I’m grateful for this chance.”
The grandson of former MLB player Don Money, Kennedy was the first New Jersey player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft, picked in the fifth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks after committing to North Carolina. As a senior at Millville, he hit .451, with two triples, five home runs, 19 runs, and 22 RBIs. He is a versatile utility player capable of playing third base and the outfield, earned a call-up to the Blue Jays from their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bison, ahead of an August 2025 game against the Colorado Rockies. Kennedy, began the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Lefty Hitting Loperfido’s Game Boasts High Ceiling
Loperfido, undrafted out of high school, thrived at Duke before the Houston Astros selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. Known for his powerful hitting and positional versatility, he was the Astros’ 2023 Minor League Player of the Year, has made a strong impact in the majors. In 2024 Loperfido was traded to the Blue Jays and quickly established himself as a power-hitting outfielder. In 2025, he has played in 70 games, hitting .270 with 12 home runs and a .780 OPS.
“It’s incredible,” Loperfido said in the same nj.com piece. “Having more Eagles fans in the clubhouse is a bonus! For Buddy, Davis, and me, this is special, but it’s also big for the South Jersey baseball community—Little League coaches, travel ball teammates, and high school mentors—who helped shape us. They’re cheering us on, and they deserve to share in this pride.”
Schneider and Kennedy, both outfielders, played together growing up in South Jersey and were joined by Loperfido on nj.com’s All-South Jersey Team in 2016 and 2017. A post from the Toronto Blue Jays on X celebrated their reunion, highlighting their shared history and current success with the team.
All three graduated from high school in 2017, with Schneider and Kennedy earning first-team All-State honors. They also competed together on the same travel ball squad.
Schneider was Initially ticketed to New Jersey’s Flagship State University
A Rutgers commit, Schneider was originally Big 10-bound as he signed with Rutgers before opting for pro ball after Toronto drafted him in the 28th round. In his senior year at Eastern, he batted .444, drove in 40 RBIs, set a school record with 16 doubles, and graduated as the program’s all-time hits leader. A dynamic outfielder, Schneider has emerged as a reliable contributor for Toronto, known for his hustle and clutch hitting. In 2025, Schneider has appeared in 85 games for the Blue Jays, batting .265 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs as of August 12, 2025
“It’s fantastic,” Schneider said. “We’re proud to represent South Jersey. We often reminisce about our Little League and travel ball days, playing with and against each other. Joe and Bud are great guys, and it’s a blast to share the field with them. Being from the same area and playing together now is something truly special.”
“Growing up, I watched Mike Trout debut, a South Jersey guy playing on fields I knew, making it big,” Loperfido reflected. “Now, being here with Davis and Buddy, in the thick of a playoff push, is exciting. We’re all thankful for this moment.”