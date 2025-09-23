Blue Jays Part Ways With Former All-Star Pitcher Alek Manoah
Just a few years ago, Alek Manoah was a legitimate Cy Young candidate and an All-Star for the Blue Jays. Now, he's been out of the league for the better part of two years, and is officially parting ways with Toronto.
Manoah was designated for assignment on Tuesday, per a team announcement, in what could very well signal the end of his tenure with the organization. Having risen to prominence as a breakout rookie in 2021, Manoah looked like one of the best pitchers in the sport in 2022, when he made the All-Star Game and had a 6.0 WAR with a 2.24 ERA across 31 starts.
He failed to replicate that season in 2023, when he had a -1.1 WAR, a 5.87 ERA and 1.740 WHIP. He last pitched for the Blue Jays in May of 2024, after which he was shelved as he underwent Tommy John surgery. Manoah was finally reinstated from the IL on Sept. 11 and was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, but now looks destined to exit the organization following his latest designation.
Manoah was hopeful of competing for a spot in Toronto's starting rotation in 2026, but will now have a chance to latch on with another organization instead.
The Blue Jays also announced they have activated Anthony Santander from the 60-day IL and placed Ty France on the 10-day IL.