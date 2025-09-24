George Springer Was Livid After Striking Out Following Umpire's Controversial Ruling
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was on the wrong side of a pair of controversial decisions from the umpires during Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. The veteran was left irate after being rung up on a called third strike on a pitch that was outside of the strike zone.
But what truly had Springer irked was the decision from third base umpire Scott Barry, who ruled that his ground ball with the bases loaded was foul. During the second inning with Toronto trailing 1–0, Springer laced a ground ball down the third base line. It touched the ground in the infield before passing over the bag and landing in foul territory.
Barry, without much hesitation, declared it a foul ball, much to the chagrin of Springer. Sprigner looked bewildered at the call, and Blue Jays manager John Schneider came out to ask the officials to review the situation, only to be told it wasn't a play that could be challenged.
Because no review was allowable, Springer was sent back to the batter's box and it was ruled a foul ball. Springer struck out looking on the following pitch.
Springer slammed his bat on the ground and shotued in frustation as he walked back to the dugout following the questionable strike three call.
Having just been denied a potentially bases-clearing base hit, Springer clearly felt as if he'd been wronged twice in a span of two pitches. And for good reason, too.