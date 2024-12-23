Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In New Jersey Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where freshmen that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top freshman football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the freshmen that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 11 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Zymere Weaver, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Very efficient under center for St. Thomas Aquinas this past season, Weaver ended up completing 23-of-28 passes for 386 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Not too bad for a freshman quarterback.
Ryan Corwin, QB, Monmouth Regional
Seeing time under center as a freshman, Corwin was solid for Monmouth Regional this past fall season. Corwin threw for 717 yards on 55 completions and four touchdowns.
Patrick Randolph, RB, Park Ridge
One of the state’s best freshman when it comes to production was Randolph. The running back carried the rock 129 times for 909 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Randolph also made 56 tackles and two sacks on defense.
Cole Anderson, RB, Shawnee
Another running back that amassed some yardage this season is Anderson. The first-year varsity runner rushed for 906 yards on 174 carries and scored 13 touchdowns. Anderson also stepped in and saw some time under center for Shawnee in 2024, completing 35-of-78 passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns.
Ca'si Thomas, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
St. Thomas Aquinas had numerous freshman step up to the plate and Thomas was another contributor. Thomas finished this past season rushing for 570 yards and seven touchdowns.
Neo Echevarria, RB, Kipp Cooper Norcross
Echevarria’s impact at Kipp Cooper Norcross was primarily on the offensive end of the ball out of the backfield. The freshman finished rushing for 388 yards on 71 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Trey Alexander, RB, Williamstown
Another sophomore running back that broke the 500-yard mark this past 2024 campaign was Alexander. The freshman went for 535 yards and seven touchdowns.
Mekhi Parker, WR, Glassboro
The Glassboro wide receiver led all freshman in the yardage department with 316 yards on just 15 catches, scoring four touchdowns.
TJ Maddox, WR, Winslow Township
Maddox wasn't too far behind Parker in the receiving categories, hauling in nine passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns.
Gage Boyle, LB, Point Pleasant Beach
Boyle played a lot of linebacker this fall for Point Pleasant Beach as the freshman ended up notching 85 tackles and 11 of them have gone for a loss.
Chaz Cusimano, S, Delbarton
Not everyday you see freshmen stepping on varsity and playing in the secondary. Cusimano has done just that for Delbarton, making 37 tackles and intercepting four passes.
