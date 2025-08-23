High School

New Mexico high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Gray Reid

New Mexico rivals Las Cruces and Mayfield High Schools / Mark Lambie

The 2025 New Mexico high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Alamogordo 29, Deming 16

Albuquerque 24, Cibola 21

Artesia 48, Carlsbad 24

Bloomfield 63, Belen 12

Clovis 32, Farmington 27

Dexter 52, Jal 0

Eldorado 56, Organ Mountain 28

Elida 62, Carrizozo 12

Eunice 60, Ruidoso 39

Fort Sumner/House 54, Ramah 0

Gateway Christian 58, Cloudcroft 6

Grants 36, Miyamura 14

Hagerman 38, Dulce 0

Haxtun 46, Melrose 0

Hobbs 41, Lovington 13

Hot Springs 26, Tularosa 6

Hozho Charter Academy 55, Zuni 0

Las Cruces 61, Mayfield 6

Logan 47, Magdalena 32

Lordsburg 58, Duncan 16

Loving 42, Estancia 0

Mesilla Valley Christian School 70, Menaul 38

Navajo Prep 42, Shiprock 9

Piedra Vista 26, Sandia 20

Pojoaque Valley 54, Crownpoint 0

Raton 54, Tohatchi 0

Rio Rancho 52, Atrisco Heritage Academy 12

Robertson 34, Socorro 0

Roswell 20, Los Lunas 8

Santa Fe 32, Capital 0

Santa Rosa 22, Texico 15

Silver 35, Santa Teresa 14

Springfield 50, Clayton 0

St. Michael's 26, Taos 0

Tatum 30, Escalante 12

Tucumcari 8, Thoreau 6

Valencia 48, Kirtland Central 6

West Las Vegas 34, Hatch Valley 18

Published
