New Mexico high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 New Mexico high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
New Mexico High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NMAA) - August 22, 2025
New Mexico high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
Alamogordo 29, Deming 16
Albuquerque 24, Cibola 21
Artesia 48, Carlsbad 24
Bloomfield 63, Belen 12
Clovis 32, Farmington 27
Dexter 52, Jal 0
Eldorado 56, Organ Mountain 28
Elida 62, Carrizozo 12
Eunice 60, Ruidoso 39
Fort Sumner/House 54, Ramah 0
Gateway Christian 58, Cloudcroft 6
Grants 36, Miyamura 14
Hagerman 38, Dulce 0
Haxtun 46, Melrose 0
Hobbs 41, Lovington 13
Hot Springs 26, Tularosa 6
Hozho Charter Academy 55, Zuni 0
Las Cruces 61, Mayfield 6
Logan 47, Magdalena 32
Lordsburg 58, Duncan 16
Loving 42, Estancia 0
Mesilla Valley Christian School 70, Menaul 38
Navajo Prep 42, Shiprock 9
Piedra Vista 26, Sandia 20
Pojoaque Valley 54, Crownpoint 0
Raton 54, Tohatchi 0
Rio Rancho 52, Atrisco Heritage Academy 12
Robertson 34, Socorro 0
Roswell 20, Los Lunas 8
Santa Fe 32, Capital 0
Santa Rosa 22, Texico 15
Silver 35, Santa Teresa 14
Springfield 50, Clayton 0
St. Michael's 26, Taos 0
Tatum 30, Escalante 12
Tucumcari 8, Thoreau 6
Valencia 48, Kirtland Central 6
West Las Vegas 34, Hatch Valley 18