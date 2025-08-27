New Mexico High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Aug. 27, 2025
The opening weekend of high school football in New Mexico came in a fury of explosive scores and blowouts across the state.
Las Cruces bulldozed Mayfield, 61–6; Bloomfield thumped Belen, 63–12; Mesilla Valley Christian beat Menaul 70-38, and Questa blanked Navajo Pine, 60–0.
There were some tighter games, too. Artesia edged Carlsbad, 48–24. Cleveland topped Centennial, 55–42. And Volcano Vista narrowly edged La Cueva, 21–20.
Here are the latest New Mexico high school football rankings as of August 27, 2025.
1. CLEVELAND (1-0)
Cleveland started right where it left off after winning the 6A state title, with a 55-42 win over Centennial. Next up: at Los Lunas
TEAM INFO: Who else? The Storm have won four state titles in the last five seasons. However, the team has lost a lot to graduation and returns just one shiny toy in offensive lineman Moses Sparks, a Utah commit. The gap between Cleveland and the rest could be smaller in 2025.
2. CENTENNIAL (0-1)
Scoring 42 points on Cleveland has to count for something ... Ruiz Laborin tossed for 245 and three TDs. Next up: at Atrisco Heritage Academy (NM)
TEAM INFO: The Hawks are still eyeing their first state title after going 11-1 last season before falling to eventual champion Cleveland. This Centennial team can make noise early with its season opener against Cleveland. The team's leading tackler Joseph Bitar appears to be returning to lead the defense.
3. LAS CRUCES (1-0)
A lopsided win over Mayfield, 61-6. Gunnar Guardiola threw three TDs. Next up: vs. Volcano Vista
TEAM INFO: Maybe 2025 is the year of the Bulldawgs. Most of the top teams are losing a lot to graduation and will have to rely on unproven talent. Las Cruces returns key players like QB Gunnar Guardiola, RB Daniel Amaro and DE Collin Bannister.
4. VOLCANO VISTA (1-0)
Vista eeks out a 21-20 win over La Cueva thanks to 281 yards rushing as team. Spirit Penn-Cook and Dangelo Mitchell each ran for 100-plus yards. Next up: at Las Cruces
TEAM INFO: VV returns wideout Ismael Mendez, junior running back Dangelo Mitchell, and junior Kaleb Vander Wilt, who led the team in sacks in 2024 with five. It doesn't hurt that the team is returning its top interception man in sophomore Houston Brown, who tallied four picks as a freshman in 2024.
5. LA CUEVA (0-1)
The Bears fall short to Volcano Vista 21-20. Next up: vs. Pinnacle (AZ)
TEAM INFO: The Bears were one win away from winning back-to-back state titles. Senior wideout Tanner Montano and defensive back Jhett Kinghorn will lead each side of the ball.
6. ARTESIA (1-0)
Bryce Parra ran for 295 yards on just nine carries in Artesia's 48-24 win over Carlsbad. Next up: vs. Hobbs
TEAM INFO: Known to be one of the blue blood programs of New Mexico high school football, the Bulldogs are eyeing state title number 33 with standout lineman Chris Aguilar as the cornerstone of the 2025 season. Artesia also returns wideout Trent Edgeland along with brothers Marco and Miguel Soto on defense.
7. ROSWELL (1-0)
Coyotes roll Los Lunas 27-8. Next up: at Alamogordo
TEAM INFO: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Coach Jeff Lynn has the Coyotes looking to repeat as 5A champs with returners up front and promising tight end Noah Estrada.
8. BLOOMFIELD (1-0)
Blowout 63-12 over Belen. Manuel Chavarria threw for 200 yards and four TDs. It was 57-12 at halftime. Next up: vs. Piedra Vista
TEAM INFO: Peyton Duncan will have the target on his back this 2025 season after leading Bloomfield to a 4A state title. He rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 10 TDs in 2024. He's back ...
9. LOS LUNAS (0-1)
Lost 28-7 to Roswell, and now staring down the barrel at an 0-2 start with Cleveland waiting. Next up: vs. Cleveland
TEAM INFO: This squad returns QB Kaiden Reese, who led the team in passing and rushing last year as a junior. The Tigers also bring back top tacklers sophomore Brad Mallory and junior Andres Romero.
10. RIO RANCHO (1-0)
Blowout city. 52-12 over Atrisco Heritage. Next up: vs. Clovis
TEAM INFO: All eyes will be on do-it-all QB Micah Takahashi who passed and ran for a combined 1,500 yards as a sophomore in 2024. Can he put together a stellar junior campaign in 2025?
2024 NEW MEXICO RECAP
CLEVELAND claims 6A title.
Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho) captured the Class 6A state championship with a 26–8 win over La Cueva, finishing the season with a 12–1 record.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Juan Muñoz, Cleveland
Was named New Mexico Running Back of the Year; 1,107 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 373 receiving yards, six receiving TDs, totaling 1,480 all‑purpose yards
ROSWELL wins 5A championship.
Roswell defeated Artesia 41–22 to secure the 5A crown and complete an 11–1 season.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Ethan Conn, Artesia
Conn tallied 1,225 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns; key contributor to Artesia’s title match appearance.
BLOOMFIELD dominates 4A.
Bloomfield shut out St. Pius X 62–28 in the Class 4A championship game, finishing a perfect 12–0.
STANDOUT PERFORMER: Peyton Duncan, Bloomfield
Duncan had 30 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
ST. MICHAEL’S edges Dexter in 3A.
The Horsemen dispatched Dexter 28–26 in a tightly contested Class 3A title match, completing a flawless 13–0 season.
TEXICO blanks Santa Rosa in 2A.
Texico ran away with the Class 2A championship, defeating Santa Rosa 50–0 and finishing 12–0.
MELROSE continues eight-man dominance.
Melrose (13–0) rolled past Mesilla Valley 62–12 in the 8‑Man championship, securing back-to-back titles.
LOGAN tops six-man division.
Logan (12–0) claimed the 6‑Man championship with a 54–14 victory over Grady, wrapping up an undefeated campaign.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: