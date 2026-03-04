Colorado State vs. New Mexico Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The Colorado State Rams bring a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s road matchup against the New Mexico Lobos.

It’s been a nice stretch for the Rams after losing 8 of their previous 11 games, but they’re still just 5-5 on the road.

Meanwhile, New Mexico has won four of its last five games, with that lone loss coming on the road. The Lobos are 14-2 at home as opposed to 7-4 away this season.

One of those seven wins did come at Colorado State, though, with the Lobos getting an 80-70 road win back in January. They’ve now won five straight meetings against the Rams.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Mountain West matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Colorado State +8.5 (-105)

New Mexico -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Colorado State +330

New Mexico -425

Total

149.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Colorado State vs. New Mexico How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: The Pit

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Colorado State record: 19-10

New Mexico record: 22-7

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends

Colorado State is 17-11 ATS this season

New Mexico is 15-13 ATS this season

Colorado State is 8-5 ATS on the road this season

New Mexico is 8-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 15-13 in Colorado State games this season

The OVER is 19-9 in New Mexico games this season

The OVER is 7-6 in Colorado State road games this season

The OVER is 10-5 in New Mexico home games this season

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Key Players to Watch

Tomislav Buljan, Forward, New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico has a pair of freshmen leading the way for them this season. While guard Jake Hall is averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game, Tomislav Buljan isn’t too far behind with 12.1 points per game. More impressive are Buljan’s rebounding numbers. The freshman forward is averaging 10.1 rebounds per game, which ranks him 11th in the country.

The big man had 8 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting against Colorado State, and is coming off one of his best games of the season, putting up 24 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday’s win.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Prediction and Pick

Two high-scoring teams meet in New Mexico tonight. Colorado State averages 77 points per game, and New Mexico is up there at 80.7 points per contest.

That’s resulted in both teams trending heavily to the OVER this season. New Mexico is 19-9 and 10-5 at home to the OVER, and the OVER is 13-6 when New Mexico has at least four days off beforehand.

There were 150 points in the first meeting, and I think they easily get there again tonight.

Pick: OVER 149.5 (-120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

