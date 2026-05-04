2026 Hawaii (HHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 6
The 2026 Hawaii high school baseball playoffs begin on May 6th with the opening round in the Division I bracket, with the Division II bracket starting May 7th.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Hawaii high school baseball playoffs.
The 2026 HHSAA state championship games will be on May 9th.
2026 Hawaii High School Baseball Division I Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026
2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division I Baseball Championships
Matchups are as follows:
Pearl City vs. Moanalua
Pac-Five vs. Kaiser
King Kekaulike vs. Hilo
Kamehameha Hawai'i vs. Kailua
2026 Hawaii High School Baseball Division II Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026
2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division II Baseball Championships
Matchups are as follows:
Waipahu vs. Hawaii Prep
Seabury Hall vs. Damien
Honoka'a vs. Castle
Kauai vs. Kapolei
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.