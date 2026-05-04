2026 Hawaii (HHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 6

The 2026 Hawaii high school baseball playoffs begin on May 6th with the opening round in the Division I bracket, with the Division II bracket starting May 7th.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Hawaii high school baseball playoffs.

The 2026 HHSAA state championship games will be on May 9th.

2026 Hawaii High School Baseball Division I Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

Matchups are as follows:

Pearl City vs. Moanalua

Pac-Five vs. Kaiser

King Kekaulike vs. Hilo

Kamehameha Hawai'i vs. Kailua

2026 Hawaii High School Baseball Division II Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

Matchups are as follows:

Waipahu vs. Hawaii Prep

Seabury Hall vs. Damien

Honoka'a vs. Castle

Kauai vs. Kapolei

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