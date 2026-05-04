Skip to main content
High School

2026 Hawaii (HHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 6

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Hawaii high school baseball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
Hawaii will crown its baseball state champions this week
Hawaii will crown its baseball state champions this week | Dan Blewett

The 2026 Hawaii high school baseball playoffs begin on May 6th with the opening round in the Division I bracket, with the Division II bracket starting May 7th.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Hawaii high school baseball playoffs.

The 2026 HHSAA state championship games will be on May 9th.

2026 Hawaii High School Baseball Division I Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division I Baseball Championships

Matchups are as follows:

Pearl City vs. Moanalua

Pac-Five vs. Kaiser

King Kekaulike vs. Hilo

Kamehameha Hawai'i vs. Kailua

2026 Hawaii High School Baseball Division II Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division II Baseball Championships

Matchups are as follows:

Waipahu vs. Hawaii Prep

Seabury Hall vs. Damien

Honoka'a vs. Castle

Kauai vs. Kapolei

More Coverage from High School On SI

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Hawaii