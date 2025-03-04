New Mexico (NMAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (3/4/2025)
Top seeds are Hobbs (5A), Kirtland Central (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Tatum (2A) and Roy/Mosquero (1A)
The 2025 New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has fully released its girls basketball playoff brackets.
All five divisions get underway on Friday March 7 with play finishing up in a week, on Friday March 14.
Top seeds are Hobbs (5A), Kirtland Central (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Tatum (2A) and Roy/Mosquero (1A).
Defending champions are Sandia (5A), Kirtland Central (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Penasco (2A) and Fort Sumner/House (1A).
NMAA 2025 boys basketball brackets
Published