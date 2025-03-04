High School

New Mexico (NMAA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates, matchups (3/4/2025)

Top seeds are Hobbs (5A), Kirtland Central (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Tatum (2A) and Roy/Mosquero (1A)

New Mexico girls basketball Cuba vs. Mesa Vista
New Mexico girls basketball Cuba vs. Mesa Vista / Photo: Lou Novick

The 2025 New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has fully released its girls basketball playoff brackets.

All five divisions get underway on Friday March 7 with play finishing up in a week, on Friday March 14.

Top seeds are Hobbs (5A), Kirtland Central (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Tatum (2A) and Roy/Mosquero (1A).

Defending champions are Sandia (5A), Kirtland Central (4A), Navajo Prep (3A), Penasco (2A) and Fort Sumner/House (1A).

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

