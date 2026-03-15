Joe Rogan, De'Aaron Fox Spotted at UIL State Final as Little Elm Claims Historic Championship

The final game of the Texas high school basketball season brought a few unexpected faces to the Alamodome on Saturday night.

Among the thousands in attendance for the UIL Class 6A Division II boys basketball state championship between Austin Westlake and Little Elm were San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox and podcast host Joe Rogan.

Fox, who joined the Spurs during the 2025-26 season, was spotted watching the action from the stands, while Rogan—a Westlake native—had a personal rooting interest as the Chaparrals attempted to capture a state title.

What the celebrity spectators witnessed was a historic night for Little Elm.

Behind a balanced offensive effort and a relentless defensive performance, the Lobos rolled to a 57-35 victory over Westlake to secure the first state championship in program history.

Little Elm seizes early momentum

The Lobos wasted little time establishing control.

Kensington Candler scored the first basket of the night, and Little Elm gradually built momentum during a slow-paced opening quarter. Ian Berry knocked down a pair of three-pointers midway through the period, helping the Lobos create separation before Eli Fegans scored in the final seconds to cap an 8-0 run.

By the end of the first quarter, Little Elm held an 11-6 advantage as Westlake struggled to find an offensive rhythm.

The Chaparrals’ shooting woes continued into the second quarter.

Joshua Weems drilled a three-pointer early in the period to extend the lead, and Little Elm’s defense kept Westlake from gaining any traction. At one point in the half, the Chaparrals had made only one of their first 11 shots from the field.

The celebrities are courtside for the final game of the UIL Texas High School Basketball State Championships.



Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox and UFC commentator / podcaster Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/nF4ijhfZg1 — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) March 15, 2026

Weems then delivered one of the night’s highlights when the 6-foot-1 guard soared for a lob dunk with 3:50 remaining in the half, pushing the lead to double digits. Candler later added a three-pointer in the closing minute as Little Elm carried a commanding 26-10 lead into halftime.

Lobos pull away after halftime

Any hopes of a Westlake comeback quickly faded in the third quarter.

Weems opened the half with another three-pointer to spark a quick scoring surge, and the Lobos steadily widened the gap. A layup by Weems midway through the period stretched the lead to 33-15.

Meanwhile, Westlake’s offense continued to sputter. By the end of the third quarter, the Chaparrals had converted only 5 of 27 shots from the field and just one of 12 attempts from three-point range.

Little Elm entered the fourth quarter firmly in control, leading 40-20.

The Lobos continued to methodically extend their advantage in the final period before emptying the bench in the closing minutes as the outcome became inevitable.

Weems leads balanced championship effort

Weems delivered a standout performance and was named the UIL 6A Division II state championship MVP. He finished with 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals to lead Little Elm.

Berry added 15 points and three steals, while Candler contributed nine points and five steals. Fegans controlled the glass with 10 rebounds.

Little Elm’s defense proved equally decisive. The Lobos held Westlake to just 10-of-46 shooting from the field and 2-of-22 from three-point range.

Little Elm's Kensington Candler had nine points in the state championship victory on Saturday in front of celebrities De'Aaron Fox and Joe Rogan. | Gregory LaGrange

Texas commit Bo Ogden led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Westlake. Mack Martin added eight points, while Hayes Goldman finished with five.

Little Elm also controlled the paint, outscoring the Chaparrals 28-14 inside.

For the Lobos, the dominant victory capped a historic season that ended with win No. 37—and the first state championship trophy the program has ever lifted.

And for the celebrity spectators in attendance, it meant witnessing a piece of Texas high school basketball history unfold on the Alamodome floor.

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