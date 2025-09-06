Connetquot Central Agrees to Drop “Thunderbirds” Mascot, Will Now Be Known as “T-Birds”
The Connetquot Central School District agreed this week to change its nickname from “Thunderbirds” to “T-Birds” to comply with New York State’s Native American names and mascot mandate, according to an Associated Press report.
Court Settlement and State Mandate
According to a deal in the United States Eastern District Court of New York, Connetquot CSD would be permitted to use an eagle, thunderbolt or lightning in its imagery.
The deal also notes that the “T-Birds” moniker is allowed if the school district can ensure it has “never been associated with any Indigenous imagery of any kind.”
On Tuesday, the Connetquot Board of Education approved a proposed settlement in a lawsuit that challenged the 2023 state mandate – which noted NYS schools had to stop using Native American mascots, team names and logos by the end of the 2022-23 academic year, or face penalties that included state aid cuts.
School districts had until June of this year to comply with the regulation.
The AP report noted that the district has agreed to withdraw an appeal of a federal judge’s decision in March to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Long Island school districts over the state regulation.
Potential Return to “Thunderbirds”
If the state regulation is repealed or overturned, Connetquot CSD would be allowed to return back to the “Thunderbirds” name, according to AP.
Pushback From Native American Advocates
Despite the deal, AP reported that Native American advocates argued Connetquot’s name change still doesn’t meet state regulation requirements.
John Kane, a member of the Mohawk tribe in Northern New York, stated that “Thunderbird” doesn’t derive from elsewhere other than Native American culture.
AP provided an explanation of “Thunderbird,” along with name usage: “The mythical creature is associated with storms and often viewed as a powerful spirit and benevolent protector in many indigenous traditions.”
“In more recent times, the striking moniker has been adopted as the name of a popular Ford convertible, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration team, a beloved 1960s children’s science fiction TV show, as well as numerous sports teams across the country, such as the Springfield Thunderbirds, a minor league affiliate of NHL’s St. Louis Blues.”
Ongoing Debate Across Long Island
Kane said to AP, “Don’t ask me what the white origins of ‘Thunderbirds’ is except for the car or John Travolta’s gang in ‘Grease.’”
What Comes Next
Connetquot CSD didn’t respond to requests for comment, while the New York State Department of Education declined due to continuous litigation.
The U.S. Department of Education also declined to comment. The department, however, has opposed New York State’s mandate to remove Native American names and imagery from sports teams.
Massapequa, a town on Long island that has received support from President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, has stood firm in the school district’s stance to not remove the “Chiefs” name and logo.
On Thursday, the Massapequa Board of Education said in a statement that the name-changing efforts from Connetquot is “deeply disappointing,” noting the district vows to “never back down” from the “Chiefs” logo.
