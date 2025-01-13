Kiyan Anthony, Mingo brothers guide LuHi to 2-0 mark at La Porte Invite (Video)
The Long Island Lutheran boys basketball team kicked it into gear at the La Porte Invitational this weekend.
With the return of Kiyan Anthony from injury and the Mingo brothers leading the pack, the Crusaders went 2-0 at the illustrious national basketball tournament in La Porte, Indiana. LuHi beat Veritas Academy (CA) on Friday, 61-53, then won 68-52 over Orangeville (Canada) the next day.
Kiyan Anthony, a Syracuse basketball signee, had 11 points and played 20 minutes for LuHi on Friday. The 6’5” 4-star shooting guard was out for more than a month with a back injury.
Against Orangeville, Anthony finished with six points and a steal in 23 minutes. Kiyan’s father, NBA and Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony, was in attendance for Saturday’s game.
Kayden Mingo, a 6’2” 4-star Penn State signee, recorded 15 points, six boards and was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line against Veritas Academy. The Class of 2025 standout had 12 points and shot 60% from beyond the arc on Saturday.
Dylan Mingo, a 6’5” uncommitted 4-star point guard, tallied eight points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block versus Veritas Academy. Against Orangeville, Mingo finished with 16 points and shot 40% from three-point range.
The Crusaders, winners of five-straight games, take on Arizona Compass Prep at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.