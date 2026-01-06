New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 5, 2026
The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season is about a month into action.
With that being said, High School on SI’s inaugural New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:
1. Archbishop Stepinac (7-4)
The Crusaders are coming off a 59-50 win over Iona Prep. Stepinac faces Nazareth on Saturday.
2. Christ the King (9-1)
The Royals recently topped Bishop Loughlin by a 71-52 score. CTK hosts Xaverian on Tuesday.
3. Westhill (9-0)
The Wolf Pack went undefeated at a holiday tournament in Florida. Westhill hosts Skaneateles on Wednesday.
4. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (8-2)
The Eagles beat St. Francis Prep, 72-65. Eagle Academy hosts Canarsie on Tuesday.
5. CBA Albany (6-0)
The Brothers knocked off Kellenberg Memorial in overtime. CBA takes on Averill Park on Tuesday.
6. St. John’s Prep (13-1)
The Red Storm edged Monsignor Farrell, 60-57. St. John’s hosts Xavier on Friday.
7. Niskayuna (6-1)
The Silver Warriors beat Albany, 59-53. Niskayuna faces Shenendehowa on Wednesday.
8. Penfield (6-0)
The Patriots host Niagara Falls on Tuesday.
9. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (9-4)
The Eagles go up against Wings Academy on Saturday.
10. Long Island Lutheran (4-5)
The Crusaders will look to shake off a two-game skid with a road game against La Lumiere on Friday.
11. Chaminade (9-3)
The Flyers beat St. Raymond, 60-51. Chaminade hosts Holy Trinity on Tuesday.
12. Jefferson (8-5)
The Orange Wave is coming off a 71-67 win over Nazareth. Jefferson faces Lincoln on Tuesday.
13. Nazareth (8-4)
The Kingsmen take on Holy Cross this Tuesday.
14. Holy Trinity (10-1)
The Titans go up against Chaminade on Tuesday.
15. Nottingham (6-0)
The Bulldogs defeated Niagara Falls, 69-40. Nottingham hosts Cicero-North Syracuse on Tuesday.
16. Bethlehem (7-0)
The Eagles came away with a 57-49 win over Amsterdam. Bethlehem hosts Albany on Tuesday.
17. St. Francis Prep (8-3)
The Terriers host St. Raymond on Tuesday.
18. Tappan Zee (7-0)
The Dutchmen recorded a 51-26 win over Somers. Tappan Zee hosts Pearl River on Wednesday.
19. Woodlands (6-1)
The Falcons are fresh off an 82-61 win over Blind Brook. Woodlands hosts Rye Neck on Wednesday.
20. Seton Catholic (7-1)
The Saints knocked off Union-Endicott, 79-43, on Dec. 28. Seton CC hosts Owego on Tuesday.
21. Suffern (6-0)
The Mounties defeated White Plains, 58-53. Suffern goes up against Nyack on Tuesday.
22. JFK Plainview (9-0)
Plainview beat Valley Stream North, 51-47. Next up is a matchup versus Syosset.
23. Staten Island Academy (10-0)
The Tigers host Parker Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
24. St. Raymond (4-6)
The Ravens will look to shake off a loss to Chaminade with a game against St. Francis Prep on Tuesday.
25. Banneker (11-2)
The Academy hosts EBC/Bushwick on Friday.
