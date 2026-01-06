High School

New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings – Jan. 5, 2026

The first NYS rankings of the 2025-26 season are here

Kevin L. Smith

Archbishop Stepinac competes in the City of Palms Classic Basketball Championship on Dec. 23, 2025. The Crusaders are at the top of the first New York high school boys basketball rankings of the 2025-26 season.
Archbishop Stepinac competes in the City of Palms Classic Basketball Championship on Dec. 23, 2025. The Crusaders are at the top of the first New York high school boys basketball rankings of the 2025-26 season. / Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season is about a month into action.

With that being said, High School on SI’s inaugural New York boys hoops rankings of the season are here:

1. Archbishop Stepinac (7-4)

The Crusaders are coming off a 59-50 win over Iona Prep. Stepinac faces Nazareth on Saturday.

2. Christ the King (9-1)

The Royals recently topped Bishop Loughlin by a 71-52 score. CTK hosts Xaverian on Tuesday.

3. Westhill (9-0)

The Wolf Pack went undefeated at a holiday tournament in Florida. Westhill hosts Skaneateles on Wednesday.

4. Eagle Academy (Brooklyn) (8-2)

The Eagles beat St. Francis Prep, 72-65. Eagle Academy hosts Canarsie on Tuesday.

5. CBA Albany (6-0)

The Brothers knocked off Kellenberg Memorial in overtime. CBA takes on Averill Park on Tuesday.

6. St. John’s Prep (13-1)

The Red Storm edged Monsignor Farrell, 60-57. St. John’s hosts Xavier on Friday.

7. Niskayuna (6-1)

The Silver Warriors beat Albany, 59-53. Niskayuna faces Shenendehowa on Wednesday.

8. Penfield (6-0)

The Patriots host Niagara Falls on Tuesday.

9. Eagle Academy (Bronx) (9-4)

The Eagles go up against Wings Academy on Saturday.

10. Long Island Lutheran (4-5)

The Crusaders will look to shake off a two-game skid with a road game against La Lumiere on Friday.

11. Chaminade (9-3)

The Flyers beat St. Raymond, 60-51. Chaminade hosts Holy Trinity on Tuesday.

12. Jefferson (8-5)

The Orange Wave is coming off a 71-67 win over Nazareth. Jefferson faces Lincoln on Tuesday.

13. Nazareth (8-4)

The Kingsmen take on Holy Cross this Tuesday.

14. Holy Trinity (10-1)

The Titans go up against Chaminade on Tuesday.

15. Nottingham (6-0)

The Bulldogs defeated Niagara Falls, 69-40. Nottingham hosts Cicero-North Syracuse on Tuesday.

16. Bethlehem (7-0)

The Eagles came away with a 57-49 win over Amsterdam. Bethlehem hosts Albany on Tuesday.

17. St. Francis Prep (8-3)

The Terriers host St. Raymond on Tuesday.

18. Tappan Zee (7-0)

The Dutchmen recorded a 51-26 win over Somers. Tappan Zee hosts Pearl River on Wednesday.

19. Woodlands (6-1)

The Falcons are fresh off an 82-61 win over Blind Brook. Woodlands hosts Rye Neck on Wednesday.

20. Seton Catholic (7-1)

The Saints knocked off Union-Endicott, 79-43, on Dec. 28. Seton CC hosts Owego on Tuesday.

21. Suffern (6-0)

The Mounties defeated White Plains, 58-53. Suffern goes up against Nyack on Tuesday.

22. JFK Plainview (9-0)

Plainview beat Valley Stream North, 51-47. Next up is a matchup versus Syosset.

23. Staten Island Academy (10-0)

The Tigers host Parker Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.

24. St. Raymond (4-6)

The Ravens will look to shake off a loss to Chaminade with a game against St. Francis Prep on Tuesday.

25. Banneker (11-2)

The Academy hosts EBC/Bushwick on Friday.

