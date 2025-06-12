Long Island School District Estimates $23M to Remove ‘Thunderbirds’ Mascot Amid New York State Ban
The Connetquot Central School District, located on Long Island, is estimating that it will spend $23 million to remove its “Thunderbirds” mascot name, according to a report.
Connetquot Faces $23M Price Tag to Drop ‘Thunderbirds’
An exclusive report from The New York Post stated that the school district’s move is in compliance with the state’s ban on Native American logos and imagery.
No Imagery Tied to Heritage, But Name Still Must Go
The Thunderbirds’ name doesn’t use imagery connected to Native American heritage and culture, the report noted. The name is shared with a Canadian Hockey League team and an Air Force demonstration squadron at Jones Beach.
Documents obtained by The Post stated that Connetquot is expected to “phase out” its longtime nickname by March of next year.
State Ban on Native American Mascots at Center of Controversy
“The district has invested significant funds in larger-scale athletic costs at the high school and middle schools without the Thunderbirds name or imagery,” Connetquot CSD superintendent Joseph Centamore said in a May 6 letter to Dave Frank, assistant commissioner of the state Department of Education.
District’s Breakdown of Rebranding Costs
Centamore continued, “These costs included the replacement of turf fields, indoor gym floors and equipment, and other fixtures, as well as repainting projects throughout the schools totaling $23,620,000.”
Connetquot also anticipates spending an additional $320,470.42 on scorer’s tables, cheer equipment, wall pads, scoreboards, uniforms, banners and signage, The Post’s report noted.
The district declined The Post’s request for comment.
Connetquot – alongside fellow L.I. school districts Massapequa, Wantagh and Wyandanch – have been fighting in court since 2023 to keep their mascot names and logos. The suit, however, was dismissed by a judge in March of this year.
Legal Battle Fizzles—Except in Massapequa
Massapequa has been the only school district to amend its complaint and continue their battle against the state’s mandate. The district is looking to keep their long-standing “Chiefs” name and logo.
Trump Administration Weighs In on Mascot Debate
As Massapequa fights to keep the name intact, they’ve received support from the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump himself.
Further coverage on the state’s Native American mascot mandate can be found here.
