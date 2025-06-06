Trump Administration Demands New York Rescind Native American Mascot Ban, State Pushes Back
Trump Administration Opposes New York Mascot Ban
The Trump administration is applying pressure on New York to dissolve its ban on Native American mascots and team names, but state education officials won’t rescind.
The Associated Press reported that while Trump has threatened to cut federal funds, New York officials noted in a letter to the U.S. Department of Education on Thursday could widen the ban to include names, mascots and logos from other racial or ethnic groups that the department deems offensive.
McMahon Visits Massapequa, Calls Ban Unlawful
Last Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visited the Massapequa School District to show support and speak out against the statewide ban.
McMahon stated that an investigation by her department determined that New York’s officials violated Title VI of the federal civil rights laws with its mandate to ban the use of Native American logos and mascots statewide.
Legal Tensions Mount in Mascot Fight
The Massapequa school district is fighting to keep its Chiefs’ name and mascot. The district has been in an ongoing legal battle against the state’s 2023 mandate prohibiting public schools from using Native American-related names, logos and mascots.
If statewide school districts don’t commit to replacing offensive Native American mascots, logos or team names before June 30 this year – they could risk losing state funding. However, an exemption from the mandate will be accepted if districts can reach an agreement with a local Native American tribe.
Daniel Morton-Bentley, legal counsel for the New York State education department who sent the letter to the U.S. Department of Education, mentioned that a federal judge in New York earlier in the year dismissed a lawsuit by a handful of local school districts – including Massapequa – that refused to comply with the mandate.
State Defends Ban, May Expand It
Morton-Bentley wrote that state officials are willing to work with federal officials to “reach a resolution as to the appropriate standard,” he wrote in the letter.
Julie Hartman, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education, did not comment on the state’s resolution to widen the mandate. Hartman, however, noted that the federal agency’s finding on the ban was based on “internally inconsistent arguments.”
“What is internally inconsistent is that the New York Board of Regents prohibited mascots based on Native American race or national origin, but allowed mascots derived from other racial or ethnic groups, such as the ‘Dutchmen’ and the ‘Huguenots’,” she wrote in an email to AP.
McMahon said last week that her department gave the state 10 days, from May 30, to sign an agreement to rescind its Native American mascot ban and apologize for discriminating against Native Americans.
“The Trump Administration will not stand idly by as state leaders attempt to eliminate the history and culture of Native American tribes,” McMahon added.
JP O’Hare, a spokesperson for the state education department, dismissed McMahon’s speech and noted that her visit was “political theater.”
Political Theater or Civil Rights Issue?
O’Hare said that the Massapequa school district was “doing a grave disservice” to its students by refusing to address concerns from local tribes.
“These representatives will tell them, as they have told us, that certain Native American names and images perpetuate negative stereotypes and are demonstrably harmful to children,” O’Hare said in a statement to AP.
What's Next: June 30 Deadline Looms
According to AP, three districts have received extensions in order to comply with the state’s mandate. AP’s report noted that Massapequa was not one of those districts to request more time.
President Donald Trump has also publicly voiced his support for Massapequa through an Instagram post that said “LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS” at the end.
